Luxury brokerage The Agency is expanding its footprint further into the Southeast with the launch of its first franchise in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The new office will be the firm’s first in the Tar Heel State. Industry veteran Erika Mendoza will serve as managing partner and broker in charge, and Abigail Hines Miller will also serve as managing partner.

“We’re pleased to expand our presence in the Southeast with the launch of our new office in Charlotte, North Carolina,” Mauricio Umansky, CEO and founder of The Agency, said in a statement. “We are delighted to partner with Erika Mendoza and Abigail Hines Miller on this venture as we bring The Agency to Charlotte, one of the country’s most sought-after and dynamic cities.”

Mauricio Umansky | The Agency

Both Mendoza and Miller are coming to The Agency from the Christie’s International Real Estate affiliate Ivester Jackson in Charlotte. Mendoza brings more than 16 years of real estate experience to the role, has ranked 49th in the Top 250 Millennial Agents for the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals and hosted The American Dream TV’s Selling Charlotte.

Erika Mendoza | The Agency

“Abigail and I have long admired The Agency brand and we’re honored to bring this innovative offering to Charlotte and the surrounding area,” Mendoza said. “We can’t wait to showcase The Agency’s unparalleled service, fresh perspective and global reach as we introduce the brand to the North Carolina market.”

The Charlotte office adds to The Agency’s growing roster of over 80 locations throughout North America, Europe and the Caribbean. The brokerage founded eight new offices during the first quarter of 2023 and opened one in Telluride, Colorado, this past week, its third office in Colorado following locations in Denver and Aspen.

Zillow named Charlotte the hottest real estate market of 2023 at the beginning of the year and predicted the city’s relative affordability would be a driving factor of its strength.

“Charlotte is one of the nation’s most popular cities and top-ranking economic hubs,” said Jim Ramsay, executive vice president of franchise sales at The Agency. “The city’s flourishing market aligns perfectly with The Agency’s brand and ethos, and our expansion into North Carolina is a true testament to the growing demand we’re witnessing across the country for a brand like The Agency.”


