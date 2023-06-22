Staging leaves a lasting impression on potential buyers. Chris Pollinger sat down with Nicole Senia and Samantha Senia of Elite Home Staging to uncover the latest trends in luxury design.

As the luxury real estate market continues to evolve, the art of home staging has become an essential tool for sellers looking to make a lasting impression on potential buyers.

Staged homes have a higher likelihood of selling at or above the asking price, according to recent statistics. In fact, the National Association of Realtors found that 83 percent of buyers’ agents stated that staging a home made it easier for buyers to visualize the property as their future home. Furthermore, staged homes spent 73 percent less time on the market than non-staged homes.

To uncover the latest trends in luxury design and gain valuable insights, we sat down with Senior Stylist of Elite Home Staging, Nicole Senia, and CEO of Elite Home Staging, Samantha Senia, both renowned experts in the field. In this exclusive interview, they shared their thoughts on the top five trends shaping the world of luxury home staging in Los Angeles, California.

1. Colors are back in style from the late ’60s and ’70s

In a delightful nod to the past, vibrant colors reminiscent of the late ’60s and ’70s are making a comeback in luxury design. Senia emphasizes the use of warm tones such as browns, beiges and wood finishes to create a sense of organic sophistication. These earthy hues, combined with textured furniture fabrics and cozy blanket materials, evoke a warm and welcoming ambiance and appeal to buyers’ desire for comfort and elegance.

“By incorporating rich, warm colors and textures inspired by the ’60s and ’70s, we can create a nostalgic yet sophisticated atmosphere that resonates with luxury buyers. It’s all about evoking a sense of timeless elegance,” Senia said.

2. The ‘boho style’ has made a comeback

The bohemian style, known for its free-spirited and eclectic charm, has re-emerged as a popular choice in luxury staging. Senia said to incorporate wood panel accents and neutral color palettes to curate an elegant yet organic feel.

This style creates a warm and inviting environment, allowing potential buyers to envision themselves in the space. By embracing the boho trend, high-end homes can strike a balance between contemporary elegance and a laid-back, natural atmosphere.

3. Stick to simplicity, sophistication and focus on spacing

In luxury design, less is often more.

Senia stresses the importance of simplicity when it comes to accessorizing a staged home. By using minimal yet carefully selected accessories, the space exudes sophistication and allows the key elements to shine.

When choosing furniture, opt for curved designs that add a touch of elegance. However, Senia advises maintaining a cohesive flow throughout the home to avoid disjointed aesthetics.

“By keeping the design simple and sophisticated, we allow buyers to focus on the unique features of the home. Attention to spacing and a well-thought-out furniture layout can create a seamless flow that enhances the overall experience,” Senia said.

Pro tip: Planning and sketching a furniture layout before staging helps ensure a harmonious atmosphere that captivates potential buyers.

4. Always remember who your buyer is

Understanding the target market is vital in luxury home staging. Senia said it’s critical to tailor the design, furniture, color palette and floor plan to reflect the tastes and expectations of luxury buyers.

Each element should embody opulence and create a sense of exclusivity. By keeping the buyer in mind throughout the staging process, sellers can effectively highlight the home’s most enticing features and create an emotional connection that leads to a swift sale.

5. Brand yourself with a unique touch

In a competitive market, branding is essential to stand out from the crowd. Senia recommends selecting one element that reflects your business and incorporating it into your luxury staging.

At Elite Home Staging, they utilize branded coffee mugs, a simple yet effective and classy touch that leaves a lasting impression. By incorporating a unique branding element, sellers can create a memorable experience for potential buyers, making their mark in a sea of luxury listings.

Luxury home staging is evolving with a nod to the past while embracing contemporary elegance. By incorporating warm, earthy tones and textures, evoking a boho-chic aesthetic, keeping designs simple yet sophisticated, understanding the target luxury buyer, and implementing unique branding elements, sellers can create a captivating experience that sets their listings apart from the rest. Remember, success lies in honing your ability to curate a cohesive and harmonious atmosphere that resonates with potential buyers and allows them to envision their dream luxury lifestyle in the space.

With these insights, you’ll be able to confidently adapt your staging techniques to create extraordinary experiences and achieve outstanding results in the competitive luxury market.

Chris Pollinger, founder and managing partner of RE Luxe Leaders, is the profit whisperer to the leadership elite in the business of luxury real estate. He is a national speaker, consultant and leadership coach. Learn more about his broker, manager and team leader growth programs at RELuxeLeaders.com