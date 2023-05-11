The key to successful marketing lies in striking the right balance between cutting costs and investing in growth.

As a leadership consultant with experience in luxury real estate brokerage, recruiting, sales coaching, team consulting and leadership advising, I’ve learned a thing or two about effective marketing. One of the challenges every business owner faces is striking the right balance between cutting costs and investing in growth. Here’s what you need to know, inspired by tech’s recent cost-cutting measures:

Sweat the small stuff, but spend strategically

Google knows that to succeed, they need to pay attention to every detail of their budget while still investing in marketing. The same principle applies to real estate business owners. Keep an eye on your expenses, but don’t be afraid to spend where it counts. Where does it count? In ROI (return on investment) and ROR (return on relationship).

Root out inefficiencies in your marketing ecosystem

The marketing world can be complex and inefficient. To streamline your marketing process, focus on creating a seamless marketing experience (MX). Just as customer experience (CX) matters to your clients, MX should be a priority for your personal brand. Everything you do and everything you send either contributes to or distracts from your brand.

Bringing dreamers and doers together: The power of collaboration

Marketing thrives on creativity and data-driven insights. To maximize results, ensure that your creative and analytical teams are in sync. By integrating ideation and execution, you’ll deliver the best performance. Encourage open communication and collaboration between your teams, which will lead to more innovative and effective marketing campaigns.

Embrace hybrid channel solutions for better engagement

Digital fatigue is real, and an overemphasis on digital channels may hinder your marketing effectiveness. Remember that your clients live both online and offline, so adopt a hybrid approach to reach them wherever they are. According to a study by the Nielsen Norman Group, consumers spend an average of 5.6 hours per day online, which means there’s ample opportunity to engage with them offline as well.

Maximize direct mail ROI with smart strategies

Research released by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) in 2022 showed that direct mail generated an average ROI of 112 percent — which is better than email (93 percent), paid search (88 percent), social media (81 percent) and digital display (79 percent).

To make the most of direct mail, print smarter, not more. Adopt a digital-style approach that emphasizes personalization, offer management, modeling and testing.

Leverage personalization and AI for better results

Personalization is a powerful tool for increasing engagement and ROI. According to a study by Accenture, 91 percent of consumers are more likely to shop with brands that recognize, remember and provide relevant offers and recommendations.

By incorporating AI and machine learning technologies into your marketing efforts, you can deliver personalized experiences that resonate with your audience. What is right around the corner? Hyper-personalized content powered by AI.

Create compelling content to boost engagement

In today’s competitive real estate market, creating and sharing valuable content is essential for success.

A study by the Content Marketing Institute found that 82 percent of consumers perceive a brand more positively after reading custom content. Focus on crafting content that educates, inspires, and entertains your audience to build trust and credibility.

Monitor and measure your marketing efforts

It’s crucial to track the performance of your marketing campaigns to ensure they’re delivering the desired results. By monitoring key performance indicators (KPIs), you can make data-driven decisions to optimize your efforts.

According to a report by HubSpot, companies that track their marketing analytics are 12 percent more likely to increase their year-over-year ROI. Here’s a life lesson, what we track improves.

Adopt a data-driven mindset for long-term success

Take a page out of Google’s book, and use data to inform your marketing decisions. By adopting a data-driven approach, you’ll stretch your budget and optimize campaigns for success. A study by McKinsey found that companies that leverage data-driven marketing strategies are six times more likely to be profitable year over year.

Keep learning and adapting

The marketing landscape is constantly evolving, and staying informed about the latest trends and technologies is crucial for maintaining a competitive edge. Invest in ongoing learning for yourself and your team to ensure you’re always at the forefront of the industry.

The real estate world is moving faster than it has ever before. Where the industry used to lag five to 10 years behind general business trends, in a post-Covid world, we have caught up and are evolving in real-time.

Encourage a culture of innovation

Innovation is the lifeblood of any successful business, and fostering a culture that encourages experimentation and out-of-the-box thinking is key.

By empowering your team to take risks and explore new ideas, you’ll drive growth and stay ahead of the competition. A study by Adobe found that companies that prioritize creativity are 3.5 times more likely to achieve revenue growth of 10 percent or more. We see it as so important, we placed innovation as the second of our 12 Foundations to Luxury Real Estate Mastery.

Build strong relationships with your clients

In the real estate business, cultivating strong relationships with your clients is essential for long-term success. Focus on providing exceptional customer service and personalized experiences to create lasting connections. This is our saving grace moving forward. AI can’t do connection, trust or intimacy. Double down on building the elite agents who builds loyalty.

Don’t neglect your brand’s online presence

In today’s digital world, having a strong online presence is more important than ever. Ensure your website is user-friendly, mobile-responsive and visually appealing. Additionally, maintain an active presence on social media platforms to engage with your audience and showcase your brand personality. According to a report by BrightLocal, 87 percent of consumers read online reviews for local businesses in 2020, highlighting the importance of managing your online reputation.

Finally, remember that the key to successful marketing lies in striking the right balance between cutting costs and investing in growth. By adopting a data-driven mindset, staying informed about industry trends, fostering a culture of innovation, building strong client relationships and maintaining a robust online presence, you’ll set your real estate business up for lasting success.