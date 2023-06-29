The agent with “an unmatched sales record” is moving to AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate after a 32-year career with Berkshire Hathaway, according to the company.

A leading agent in the Los Angeles market is making the jump to AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate.

Gary Glass, a celebrated figure in Los Angeles real estate whose sales record surpasses $1 billion, is moving brokerages after a 32-year career with Berkshire Hathaway.

Glass said the decision to change his affiliation after more than three decades was motivated by a desire to align with a brokerage that reflected his own business philosophy.

“Discovering your dream for living is the heart of everything I do,” he said in a statement.

He will work out of the newly opened Brentwood office of AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate.

Glass has facilitated numerous high-profile and high-value transactions, including the $34,500,000 sale of 14330 W. Sunset Blvd., the $20,995,000 sale of 219 Homewood Road, the $18,495,000 sale of 11507 Orum Road and the $12,995,000 sale of 405 S. Cliffwood Ave.

He has also received a number of awards throughout his career, including multiple recognitions from the Chairman’s Circle Diamond Award and the Prudential Legend 10-Year Award.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gary Glass to our team at AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate,” Aaron Kirman, Founder and CEO of Christie’s International Real Estate AKG said in a statement. “With an exceptional reputation and an unmatched sales record, his expertise and dedication are undeniable. His decision to join our brokerage underscores the alignment of our brokerage’s philosophy with his values.”

AKG’s Brentwood office is the third office it’s opened over the past seven months, following new locations in Beverly Hills and Encino. The brokerage logged $1.3 billion in sales volume in 2021.

The Brentwood office is led by top Los Angeles agent Cindy Ambuehl, another recent hire by AKG who came aboard in mid-June after four years with Compass.

Kirman was affiliated with Compass as a team leader until November of 2022 when he left to start a brokerage with Christie’s.

