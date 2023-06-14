Ambuehl, who once had a career as an actress, will lead AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate’s Beverly Hills office. Last year, she sold more than $250 million in real estate, according to a report.

Cindy Ambuehl, one of Los Angeles’ top West Side agents, has left Compass to join another one of the city’s ultra-luxury agents, Aaron Kirman at AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate, The Hollywood Reporter announced on Tuesday.

Ambuehl joins the brokerage as executive director of luxury estates of the company’s Brentwood office and will also lead that office.

In November 2022, Kirman left Compass to launch his own brokerage with Christie’s International Real Estate.

“We love Cindy. We’re super excited,” Kirman told The Hollywood Reporter. “We’re very strategic about our approach and growth, and we definitely wanted to open a Brentwood office. West of the 405 is so important for our marketplace, and when we studied the top agents who have dominance on the West Side, there was literally one person that we wanted, and that was Cindy.”

In the last few years, some of Ambuehl’s most notable deals have included the $25 million sale of David E. Kelley and Michelle Pfeiffer’s Pacific Palisades home in 2021 and the sale of a Frank Gehry-designed property in Santa Monica to producer Jason Blum that same year.

Prior to becoming a real estate agent about 16 years ago, Ambuehl was an actress, appearing on well-known television shows, such as JAG, Seinfeld and The Bold and the Beautiful. Since getting into real estate, Ambuehl has sold more than $2 billion in real estate and last year alone sold more than $250 million.

“I’m just really excited,” Ambuehl told Inman. “Aaron Kirman and Christie’s International Real Estate came to me together to collaborate, and it just seemed like the perfect fit. Christie’s is all about luxury, they’re timeless, class, trust — everything that they stand for is synonymous with how I run my business and I have a lot of pride in that. So it just seemed like the natural fit, and I’m extremely, extremely excited to be attached to the Christie’s name.”

“For what we already offer my clients as the Cindy Ambuehl Group, now it’s just going to be elevated through what Christie’s can offer, internationally and locally, in the luxury market.”

Over the last seven months, Kirman has launched three new offices — the one in Brentwood and one each in Beverly Hills and Encino, led by Andrew Spitz and Fran Chavez.

“It’s exciting to see the impact that Aaron Kirman and AKG have made on LA in just a few short months since joining forces with Christie’s International Real Estate,” Thad Wong, co-CEO of Christie’s International Real Estate, said in a statement. “Agents like Cindy Ambuehl demand the best platform to run their business and serve their clients at the highest level, and that’s exactly what we offer in partnership with leading brokers like AKG.”

