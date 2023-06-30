In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Inman contributor Brandon Doyle made it his goal to interview 100 real estate professionals. Here’s a Snapshot of those conversations.

Real estate is an industry that thrives on innovation, and the technology that fuels it is constantly evolving. Recently, I was fortunate enough to converse with Greg Sax, director of growth at the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO). Sax’s insights on RESO’s mission and the future of real estate technology are too invaluable not to share.

RESO’s mission

Sax kicked off our conversation by shedding light on RESO’s driving mission: “RESO is dedicated to making the real estate industry more streamlined, efficient, and profitable through the establishment of data standards.” This commitment to simplifying and standardizing real estate data sets RESO apart, and, according to Sax, it’s a critical component of the industry’s future.

With infectious enthusiasm, Sax conveyed, “RESO is not just about developing standards, but revolutionizing how we operate in real estate.” As a real estate professional always looking to optimize, I found resonance in his vision; after all, facilitating a smoother process should be at the heart of our industry, and RESO is a significant catalyst for this.

‘The future of real estate lies in data’

Throughout our conversation, Sax underscored the significance of data accessibility and interoperability. “The future of real estate lies in data,” he maintained, indicating how essential data access is for agents striving to offer unmatched services to clients. “To make informed decisions, agents must have seamless access to and be able to interpret data from a multitude of sources.”

Sax went on to discuss the impact of emerging technologies like AI and machine learning on real estate. “Standardized data paves the way for AI and machine learning to analyze market trends, predict client behavior, and even automate aspects of the buying and selling process,” he elaborated. These insights align with my belief that these technologies are fast becoming indispensable in our industry.

A vision for real estate’s future

What enthralled me most during our conversation was Sax’s vision for the future. “Envision a world where property data from any source can be effortlessly integrated and comprehended, where technology aids decision-making, and where real estate transactions are as easy as clicking a button,” he painted the picture.

Sax’s passion for RESO’s mission, and the transformative potential of standardizing real estate data, was truly inspiring. This goes beyond mere technological innovation; it’s about making real estate more accessible, efficient, and adaptive. It’s about crafting an environment where realtors can concentrate on what they do best – serving their clients excellently.

Sax concluded our discussion with a rallying cry for all real estate professionals. “We encourage everyone in the industry to adopt RESO standards, to nurture innovation, and to drive the future of real estate.”

As an agent and a tech enthusiast, I couldn’t agree more. Embracing RESO standards isn’t just about keeping up with industry trends; it’s about molding the future of real estate. And I am thrilled to see where this journey leads us.

Inman News readers, let’s respond to Sax’s call. Let’s welcome the future, leverage technology, and redefine the boundaries in the world of real estate. After all, the industry’s future is in our hands, and as Sax rightly put it, “We’re just getting started.”

Brandon Doyle is a Realtor at Doyle Real Estate Team — RE/MAX Results in Minneapolis and co-author of Mindset, Methods & Metrics – Winning as a Modern Real Estate Agent. You can follow him on Twitter.