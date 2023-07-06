Facebook is an important marketing tool that, if used correctly, can help a real estate professional generate leads and stay top of mind with clients, writes marketing expert Laura Stace.

Having a strong presence on social media is a must for every real estate professional as so many people start their homebuying or selling journey online — and that includes searching for the right agent to guide them through the process.

While the popularity of Facebook has certainly come into question with the rise of Instagram, Tik Tok and other platforms — especially with Gen-Z and millennials — it still is the biggest social media outlet, with billions of users logging in each day. Not dedicating time and attention to creating engaging content for Facebook is doing yourself, and your business, a disservice.

If you have been putting in the work and not yielding the results on time invested, or your feed is feeling a little stagnant or boring, here are seven ideas to liven up your page.

Videos

Bring your feed to life with a video or two. Shy? Don’t worry! It’s easy once you get the hang of it.

Try filming with a friend. Get them to hold the camera and ask you a few questions about real estate. I guarantee you will immediately feel right at home talking about a topic you are the expert on.

Don’t forget to post the video on your other social media platforms as well (see below on repurposing content).

Testimonials

While I err on the side of the humble brag, testimonials are your time to truly shine. Think of it as a review. Before you make a restaurant reservation, book a haircut, choose a doggy daycare, or do practically anything else today, one of the biggest checklist items in the decision-making process is reading the reviews.

Ask your clients for brief reviews and make them visually appealing in easy-to-use programs like Canva. Some people make review posts a recurring occurrence, like Testimonial Tuesday.

Market data

A home is one of the biggest investments that a person will make in his or her lifetime. Most homeowners want to keep up-to-date on the value of their property — even if they are not looking to sell immediately.

Publishing local market data is very appealing to a viewer, and will position you as a true thought leader and expert. Perhaps it will even strike a conversation with the reader, or eventually, they will transition to becoming your client when the time is right.

If you don’t have time to pull and analyze your own data from the MLS or other relevant sources, you can always reshare new articles and the like. Just be sure to add your own commentary on the piece before you post to showcase your expertise.

Educational content

The work of a real estate professional extends far beyond just the transaction. You need to

be knowledgeable on the area a buyer is looking in or where your listing is located

be current on news about the mortgage industry

know local restrictions or guidelines if a buyer or seller is seeking to do something specific with a property

know what amenities/improvements a seller should invest in to increase value

And the list goes on.

Adding educational posts to your feed will further cement your status as a knowledgeable thought leader and expert — attributes your potential clients are seeking in a real estate agent.

Life on the job

No two days as a real estate professional are ever the same — that’s what keeps it interesting, right? While some people view it as a glamorous profession, it’s not always like what you see on TV shows. In fact, the situations I hear about are quite amusing.

Sharing an inside look at the hard work, dedication and sometimes humorous incidents typically prove popular on social media. And who doesn’t love a behind-the-scenes or inside look? This type of post could be in the format of a short video or caption with an image. If you are posting a longer caption to tell the story, definitely don’t forget to add imagery.

Repurposed content

Real estate professionals are busy and have to wear many hats. That’s an understatement. This is why it’s important to make sure you are maximizing your time and working smarter, not harder.

To do this, make sure you are repurposing your content for fresh and exciting Facebook posts. Facebook is a great place to share blogs, videos and posts from your other social media platforms, news articles, reports and all the content that your brokerage creates for you.

You can even revisit and refresh older content that you loved the first time around; just make sure any elements that may date the piece are updated and current.

A glimpse into your personal life

The same as giving your audience a behind-the-scenes look at the daily life of a real estate professional, a glimpse into your personal life can go a long way. Why? Because real estate is a deeply personal business and when working on such an in-depth, emotional and sometimes stressful process, it’s important to work with a like-minded person.

I certainly recommend sharing posts that relate to your community and philanthropic involvement as well as hobbies and interests and a sprinkle of family life, if you feel comfortable.

