With the move, Eklund also announced that he and husband Derek Kaplan will be renting out their 5,700-square-foot Beverly Hills home for $50,000 per month. He cited increased business and his children’s education as key reasons for their relocation.

In July, Inman gazes at the glitter and glam of the luxury real estate market. Snapshots of the country’s top luxury markets, advice from leading agents, features on what affluent homeowners want now and a breakdown of the top sales of 2023 (so far) are all in the cards leading up to Inman Luxury Connect, Aug. 7-8 at the Aria in Las Vegas. Make plans to join us now.

Former Million Dollar Listing New York star Fredrik Eklund is making a major move with his family from Los Angeles to Miami, the broker announced on Instagram on July 4.

With the move, Eklund also announced that he and his husband, Derek Kaplan, will be renting out their 5,700-square-foot Beverly Hills home for $50,000 per month.

The co-team leader of Eklund-Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman said his quickly expanding business, which has been growing in Miami, as well as his children’s acceptance into “one of the best schools” in the city, were key reasons for making the move.

“We came to Los Angeles four years ago today and we have so much to thank California for,” Eklund wrote in the post.

“We’re so excited for this new chapter,” he continued. “I do need to be closer to New York where the business is bigger than ever. Anyway, we LOVE this house so much, I will forever cherish these memories with the family.”

In 2022, the Eklund-Gomes Team closed $291 million in sales volume on resale properties, according to The Real Deal’s top residential broker rankings of 2022.

The secluded property at 9573 Lania Lane was constructed in 2017, according to Zillow. Eklund’s Instagram post noted that the seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom property underwent a multi-million dollar renovation by the couple to make it “colorful and happy,” and was subsequently featured in Architectural Digest and Vogue.

Eklund made the move from New York to L.A. in 2019. Since then, his team’s business has continued to grow, and it recently expanded into Austin, Texas.

Other noteworthy features of the home include custom Glas Italia mirrors, a two-story foyer with Apparatus cloud chandelier, a second living space with floor-to-ceiling bookcases and a disappearing glass wall that opens to the backyard, and an outdoor BBQ and bar area for entertaining.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson