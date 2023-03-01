Whether you’re looking to quickly make easy graphics or informative and engaging content, these free tools offer a wide range of features to help you elevate your social media presence.

Social media is essential to any real estate business’ marketing strategy. Creating visually appealing graphics is crucial to creating engaging social media content. However, only some have the budget or the skills to create professional-looking graphics using expensive graphic design software.

Fortunately, several free tools available on the internet can help you create stunning social media graphics without breaking the bank. Here are some of the best ones and a little insight into what they are best at providing.

One to rule them all: Canva

Canva is a user-friendly and versatile graphic design tool that allows you to create high-quality graphics for social media, blog posts, presentations and more. It’s one of the most popular digital content creation tools online primarily due to its easy-to-use interface and free option.

It offers a vast library of pre-designed templates, images and icons that you can use to create visually appealing graphics. Canva also allows you to collaborate with team members and share your designs with others.

For the all-in-one social media management option: Pablo

Pablo by Buffer is a free tool that allows you to create social media graphics quickly and easily. It offers a library of over 600,000 images and a range of pre-designed templates you can customize with text and colors.

One unique feature of Pablo is the ability to add quotes to your graphics from a library of over 25,000 options. Pablo also allows you to resize your graphics to fit different social media platforms and offers a Chrome extension to make it easy to create graphics from anywhere on the web.

Overall, Pablo is a simple and efficient tool for creating social media graphics on the go. Best of all perhaps, it is integrated right into the Buffer social media management platform, so you can create graphics and schedule them easily all in one place.

For the graphic designers: Gimp

Gimp is a free, open-source graphics editing software for Windows, Mac, and Linux. Gimp offers many features comparable to expensive professional graphic design software. With Gimp, you can create and edit graphics, including photos, logos and illustrations, with tools like layers, masks and filters.

Gimp also offers a customizable interface to set up your workspace to suit your needs. While Gimp may have a steeper learning curve than some free graphic design tools, it is a powerful and versatile option for creating high-quality graphics without breaking the bank.

For those looking to upgrade their skills and software in the future: Adobe Express

Adobe Express is a free, mobile app version of the Adobe Creative Suite that allows you to edit and enhance your photos on the go. The app offers a range of tools, including filters, cropping, resizing and color correction, to help you create high-quality images for social media. Adobe Express also allows you to add text, graphics and other elements to your photos, making creating engaging social media graphics easy.

The app offers a user-friendly interface and a range of tutorials and tips to help beginners get started. Overall, Adobe Express is an excellent option for those looking to create professional-looking social media graphics quickly and easily from their mobile device.

For AI assistance: Pixlr

Pixlr is a free, web-based graphic design tool that offers a range of features and tools for creating social media graphics. Pixlr provides a user-friendly interface, a wide range of pre-designed templates, and tools to help you customize your designs. The tool offers a range of editing features, such as resizing, cropping and color correction, as well as the ability to add text, graphics and other elements to your designs.

Pixlr also offers a mobile app version for editing photos on the go. While Pixlr may provide different functionality than some more advanced graphic design software, it is a great option for those looking to create high-quality social media graphics quickly and easily from their web browser.

For designing and drawing: Krita

Krita is a powerful graphics tool that has gained popularity for its ability to create high-quality social media graphics. Krita is an open-source, free-to-use software that offers a range of features, including a customizable user interface, brush stabilizers and layers. This tool provides users with various options for creating social media graphics, such as creating custom brushes, vector graphics and designing professional-looking graphics that can be easily shared on multiple social media platforms.

Krita is an excellent choice for anyone looking for an intuitive and efficient tool to create stunning graphics for their social media profiles.

For vectoring: Vectornator

Vectornator is a graphic design tool known for its versatility and user-friendly interface. It is an all-in-one vector graphic software that can create various graphics, from illustrations to logos and typography. Vectornator offers many features, such as vector editing, typography tools and color management, making it a favorite among graphic designers. It also supports Apple Pencil, which allows users to create intricate designs using their iPad.

Vectornator offers a seamless experience across all Apple devices. Its cloud-based service makes it easy to collaborate with team members remotely. Whether you are a professional designer or a beginner, Vectornator is an excellent choice for creating stunning vector graphics.

Lunacy is a graphics app developed by Icons8, specializing in creating icons and design resources. Lunacy is a free app allowing designers to open, edit and export Sketch files without requiring a license. The app is compatible with both Windows and Mac operating systems. It offers vector editing, pixel-perfect rendering and the ability to export designs in various formats.

Lunacy also includes a built-in library of design assets, including icons, photos and illustrations. The app is handy for designers who work on a team, as it allows them to easily share and collaborate on design files. Overall, Lunacy is a powerful and versatile graphics app that offers a range of features for both individual and team-based design work.

For the memes: Imgflip

Imgflip is a popular online platform for creating and sharing memes. The website offers a simple and user-friendly interface allowing users to create memes using pre-existing templates or uploading their own images. The platform features various meme categories, from humor and politics to gaming and movies. Users can also browse through a vast library of existing memes created by the community.

Imgflip also offers a meme generator tool that allows users to customize the text and images of their memes. Additionally, users can create GIFs and other types of image-based content on the platform. Imgflip has a large and active user base, with millions visiting the site each month. Imgflip is a fun and entertaining platform for meme enthusiasts to create, share and engage with others who share their sense of humor.

For collages: Fotor

Fotor is a popular online photo editing and graphic design platform offering various features and tools to help users enhance their images and create eye-catching designs. With Fotor, users can edit their photos with multiple filters, effects, and touch-up tools and add text, frames and stickers to create unique and creative designs. The platform also includes templates for social media posts, posters, flyers and other marketing materials that users can customize to suit their needs.

Fotor’s user-friendly interface makes it easy for users to navigate and create professional-looking designs. Fotor offers a mobile app allowing users to edit and create on the go. Fotor is a versatile and accessible tool for creating engaging and visually appealing designs.

For infographics: Visme

Visme is an all-in-one visual communication platform that allows users to create engaging presentations, infographics, reports, and other visual content. With a variety of templates and design elements to choose from, users can customize their content to fit their brand and style. Visme offers a user-friendly drag-and-drop interface that requires no design experience, making it accessible to everyone. Users can also add interactive features such as charts, graphs, and animations to make their content more engaging and interactive.

The platform includes a collaboration feature, allowing users to work on projects in real-time. Visme also offers analytics to track engagement with the content, providing valuable insights into audience behavior. Visme is a powerful tool for creating compelling visual content to help businesses and individuals communicate their message effectively.

Bonus for all your TikTok and video needs: CapCut

CapCut is a video editing app that allows users to easily create and edit social media videos and animated images. The app offers a range of features, including trimming, cropping and adding filters, effects and music to videos. CapCut also includes advanced features such as keyframe animations, which allow users to animate objects and text within their videos. The app also offers a range of templates and presets, making it easy for users to create professional-looking videos quickly.

CapCut’s interface is user-friendly and intuitive. The app can create videos for social media platforms, including TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. CapCut is a powerful tool for creating engaging and high-quality social media videos and animated images.

Creating visually appealing graphics is essential for brands looking to impact social media. The visual is often more critical than the copywriting. Fortunately, these free online tools can help you create stunning social media graphics without spending a dime. Whether you’re looking to quickly make easy graphics or informative and engaging content, these tools offer a wide range of features to help you elevate your social media presence.

Now, what are you waiting for? Go create some fantastic graphics for your social media feeds.

Jessi Healey is a freelance writer and social media manager specializing in real estate. Find her on Instagram or LinkedIn.