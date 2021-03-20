By now, you’ve probably already heard of Clubhouse, the invite-only audio app that’s taking the social media world by storm. As a real estate agent, here are the basics you need to know — plus a few tips to get started.

Have you heard the latest buzz about Clubhouse? You might be thinking: What is it? How do you join? More importantly, how relevant is it for real estate pros?

According to the app, “Clubhouse is a place for casual, drop-in audio chats. When you open the app you can see ‘rooms’ full of people talking— all open so you can hop in and out, exploring different conversations. It’s a place to meet with friends and with new people around the world — to tell stories, ask questions, debate, learn, and have impromptu conversations on thousands of different topics.”

I joined Clubhouse at the end of 2020, and as of this writing, Clubhouse is an invite-only app available on iOS devices, although I would imagine they will roll this out to Android users soon.

What’s unique about Clubhouse is that it’s audio only. So, if you like to listen to podcasts, you might really enjoy Clubhouse. To me, Clubhouse feels like a mini conference. It feels like the conversations that happen in the lobby at a great event.

To access Clubhouse, download the app, and create your account. If you have friends who are already on the app, they can officially invite you to join.

Now, when you first open the app after completing the onboarding process, you’ll see the home screen (also referred to as the “feed,” “hallway,” “all rooms screen” or “lobby”). When you join the app you will see “rooms.”

What are the different types of rooms?

1. Open rooms

Anyone can join the room. Open rooms are popular for hosting public conversations and shows or meeting lots of new people. This is the default setting for all rooms in Clubhouse.

2. Social rooms

It’s nice to have an audience, but sometimes, you might prefer to have more intimate conversations with just the people you know and trust. With social mode, only the people you follow will be allowed in the room.

If you want to open the room up to more people, you can add other people as moderators, and the people they follow will be allowed to join too. It’s kind of like a real-world party.

3. Closed rooms

With closed (or private) rooms, only people you specifically add to the room can join. When you start a closed room, you can always ping in more people or open it up to either a social or open room, so it’s also a good way to start a conversation!

4. Welcome rooms

These are created for new users when they first sign up. If someone in your friend circle joins Clubhouse, you may get a notification to join a welcome room — a private room where you and two or three other friends of the new user can help orient them to Clubhouse.

You can also open the room to the public. If you see welcome rooms in your feed, feel free to jump in and say hi.

Just joined? Here are some of my tips for getting started on Clubhouse:

Download the app, and reserve your username.

Add your photo, and update your bio. Link your Twitter and Instagram (the only live links available right now on Clubhouse).

Follow people you know and your interests.

Join a room, and check it out!

You’ll see the rooms have hierarchies — speakers, moderators, your friends and then everyone else.

If you like certain speakers, you can follow them.

Raise your hand to join the “stage” to add to the conversation. Be sure to always introduce yourself first. Mute yourself until you are ready to speak.

Be kind!

Remember — nothing is being recorded on Clubhouse, so attend live, or you may miss out.

What types of rooms can you host?

Referral rooms: Invite other agents from other areas of the country to talk about the market.

Local market: Invite other local leaders, the mayor, lenders, etc.

Tips for new agents (great for recruiting).

Marketing tips.

Local area or your community (highlight and interview local business owners).

You can schedule rooms in advance and then promote them outside of Clubhouse as you’d like. So, should you be on Clubhouse? I do think it’s worth exploring to see if it’s right for you and if there’s a way you can integrate it into your social media mix.

Katie Lance is the author of #GetSocialSmart and founder and CEO of Katie Lance Consulting, a social media strategy firm and founder of the #GetSocialSmart Academy. She’s been recognized by Inman News as one of the 100 most influential people in real estate and is a featured keynote speaker at many industry events. Katie is also is the author of the best-selling book, #GetSocialSmart