Former Pacific Union CEO and Compass California President Mark McLaughlin is returning as chief real estate strategist following a 2-year hiatus. McLaughlin’s new role will focus on improving the agent experience.

Two years after leaving his post as the president of Compass California, Mark McLaughlin is returning to the brand as its new chief real estate strategist, Inman has learned.

McLaughlin will be responsible for elevating the agent experience at Compass by collaborating with the company’s ecosystem of leaders, professionals and stakeholders to craft and carry out operational best practices.

“Returning to Compass allows me to continue to give back to an industry I love at a company where I have a passion for success,” McLaughlin said in a statement. “I can make a difference in our pursuit of greatness at Compass. As a performance-based entrepreneur, I am excited to be a part of a great company invested in being even better for all its stakeholders.”

McLaughlin boasts more than 30 years of experience in the industry, with his resume including positions at Colliers International, Jones Lang LaSalle, LoopNet, Morgan Lane Marin and Pacific Union International.

The former Pacific Union CEO was once one of Compass’ biggest critics, as the NYC-based brokerage began a robust recruiting spree in California. However, McLaughlin changed his tune and brokered an industry-shaking 2018 acquisition deal that transformed Pacific Union into Compass California.

The details of the acquisition were undisclosed; however, it provided an invaluable avenue for Compass to strengthen its foothold in California, as McLaughlin and the Pacific Union team spent much of 2017 completing a series of high-profile mergers and acquisitions of the state’s top independent brokerages.

During his four-year tenure at Compass California, McLaughlin established a strong portfolio of mortgage, title and escrow ancillary services and led a vigorous strong merger and acquisitions strategy. At the time of his departure in August 2021, Compass California had closed 2020 with $17 billion in sales volume.

“I think the company is on a pretty exceptional trajectory as an agent-centric technology-empowered offering,” he told Inman in an exclusive interview after the announcement he’d be leaving Compass. “I think you’ll continue to see that side of the business accelerate and enhance consumer experiences.”

McLaughlin spent the following two years focusing on McLaughlin Ventures, the company he placed on the back burner after purchasing Pacific Union in 2009. He also kept the door open for other roles, including board memberships and strategic advisor positions.

“When you think of my departure, please know I am at the age and time in my life that it’s only appropriate for rising stars to take over day-to-day operations,” he said in his 2021 goodbye letter. “My journey will certainly continue, but more likely in strategic roles lending my vision and experience to emerging or transitioning businesses.”

Compass Founder and CEO Robert Reffkin gave McLaughlin a hearty welcome back, saying he “reflects the best of real estate leadership.”

“His deep experience and track record building successful real estate businesses are huge assets, and we are very excited to welcome him back to the Compass family,” he said.

