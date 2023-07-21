In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

EXp founder and CEO Glenn Sanford is now a defendant in the sex trafficking case and allegedly turned a blind eye to the assaults for financial gain, according to an amended legal filing.

The real estate broker behind the provocative new account spoke to Inman on the condition of anonymity about his campaign to pressure NAR to enforce its own anti-hate speech policies.

The 2023 Inman Innovator Awards finalists range from true upstarts to established players, with each offering a new vision for real estate.

It’s no secret the real estate market in most places isn’t exactly on fire. While that can be demoralizing for agents, there are ways to keep motivation high and business streaming in.

Decades before accepting travel from real estate developer Harlan Crow, the Supreme Court justice received a Super Bowl ring from Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, according to reports.