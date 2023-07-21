In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

EXp team leader accused of sexual assault seeks to protect sex tapes

Nagel Photography / Shutterstock.com

EXp founder and CEO Glenn Sanford is now a defendant in the sex trafficking case and allegedly turned a blind eye to the assaults for financial gain, according to an amended legal filing.

‘TenDashFive’ Instagram account declares war on agent hate speech

The real estate broker behind the provocative new account spoke to Inman on the condition of anonymity about his campaign to pressure NAR to enforce its own anti-hate speech policies.

Here are the finalists for the 2023 Inman Innovator Awards

Inman | Ted Irvine

The 2023 Inman Innovator Awards finalists range from true upstarts to established players, with each offering a new vision for real estate. Winners will be announced live in Las Vegas, Aug. 8-10.

‘A case of the Mondays’ can help agents beat a down market

It’s no secret the real estate market in most places isn’t exactly on fire. While that can be demoralizing for agents, there are ways to keep motivation high and business streaming in.

Clarence Thomas took gift from 2nd billionaire with real estate ties

Owner of the Dallas Cowboys Jerry Jones signs his autograph for fans prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 08, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Decades before accepting travel from real estate developer Harlan Crow, the Supreme Court justice received a Super Bowl ring from Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, according to reports.

