Trainer, writer and horror podcast fan Rachael Hite recommends five podcasts that the perfect frightful escape. If you need to take a break and reset, these fun recommendations pair perfectly with your campfire and s’mores.

It’s hard to imagine a summer passing by without working on a little fun and R&R for yourself. The market waits for no one, so it’s important to build little breaks into your schedule so that you can give your brain a much-needed break from thinking about rates, the market and the never-ending carousel that the active sales life keeps you on.

When I’m thinking of taking a break, I like to seek out podcasts that have a little fiction, a little lore, a little magic and, in this case, something that truly gets my brain off work. Sometimes when we unplug, we can rekindle some space for efficiency and creativity.

Here are five fantastic, fun and frightful podcasts that will delight and fright you around your campfire. Grab some s’mores and hop on Spotify for some of my favorite creepy and crazy ways to spark a little escape into an otherwise hectic and crazy schedule.

Disclaimer: These are podcasts designed for adults with adult topics and themes. A little warning: Some of this content is violent or gory. So if you are a hardcore Disney adult, this may not be your cup of tea. The scary part? This is totally tamer than the news stories you watch while drinking your morning coffee.

Fright fest

July 4th is over, so we can officially start thinking about Halloween.

No Sleep Podcast, which is a horror fiction-based genre, has sat in my favorites list for several years. If you love spooky, fantastic original writing and voice acting, and content designed to jump-start your imagination, you will love this podcast series.

Major bonus? This is a long-running podcast. You have plenty of archived content to explore. These stories are intense, graphic and sometimes very scary. You have been warned.

After a few episodes, you will definitely have a favorite voice actor or two. This audio theater group has a great cadence, and they offer a premium subscription online if you find you need more stories to satisfy your appetite for all things scary.

Campfire Radio Theater is a very immersive series that has a crazy number of details and additional audio enhancements in each story. If you have a high-quality sound system or headset, this will take you on a ride.

The stories range from myths, legends, cryptic creations and all sorts of strange happenings of terror. These stories range from extremely intense to oddly relaxing. The acting. If you have ever worked in audio production, you are going to appreciate the work that is layered into each story.

Weird history and taboo stories

I love to dive into the weird and strange because if anyone knows a writer, we often have a sixth sense when it comes to asking questions and researching answers. In other words, curiosity most definitely has caught this cat more than once.

One of my favorite long-time podcasters, Aaron Mahnke, has two podcasts in my regular rotation. Both of these podcasts are thoughtful, informative and definitely creepy fun.

These bite-sized stories are woven together to showcase a little history, a little legend and most definitely some insights you have never considered. If you are a big trivia fan, this will fast become your favorite way to open your mind to facts and accounts you have never heard before.

You may have seen the series on Netflix, but hardcore fans know this epic podcast series is not to be missed. Great stories, history and biographies come to life with amazing drama and audio theater elements. If you are a true crime junkie, you will appreciate this bi-weekly dark history podcast.

If you are a fan of dark fairy tales, love legends and magic this series will give you the low down on the original origins of your beloved story. What I like most about the series is the thoughtful nods to other cultures around the world. Have you ever wondered what really happened with the Knights of the Round Table? This will be your new jam.

We all know the summer slump is real, but sometimes a simple break can help you reset and approach problem-solving with a fresh outlook. Take to the woods, grab your favorite beverage, fire up the firepit, or grab your earbuds and turn out the lights. Taking a break with a few scary stories may make your real-life problems seem more manageable. And the s’mores never hurt.

Rachael Hite is a former agent, a business development specialist, fair housing advocate, copy editor, and is currently perfecting her long game selling homes in a retirement community in Northern Virginia. You can connect with her about life, marketing, and business on Instagram