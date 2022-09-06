These podcasts not only provide listeners with tips and advice on how to build their business, but also serve as the best examples of how agents are nailing the form as a marketing tool.

Real estate agents are go-getters, optimizing their time when they can.

For agents who like to make the most of it by listening to podcasts, webcasts and other 21st century versions of radio while driving across town, cleaning house or exercising — platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Audible and others offer plenty for real estate professionals to dive into.

But besides the obvious benefits to listeners, real estate podcasts are also a great way for agents to market their own businesses and help build a brand.

The 16 podcasts featured below not only provide listeners a wealth of tips and advice on how to build their business but also stand as the best examples of how agents are nailing podcasts as a marketing tool, often by weaving in informative guests, fun anecdotes and frequently, a lively respite from the day into weekly and monthly episodes.

Mixed in with the podcasts are a few webcasts and videocasts. These are great examples of how agents are succeeding by veering from the form, while successfully delivering stimulating, informative content.

Without further ado, check out some of the best podcasts we’ve been listening to lately in no particular order.

Eric Simon and Matt Lionetti

Simon and Lionetti have created a podcast that’s edgy, witty and educational. The dynamic duo has conducted down-to-Earth interviews with big names in the industry like Ryan Serhant and Glennda Baker (of real estate TikTok fame) on their show. Their unique, off-the-cuff style has helped them quickly gain attention, even though they’ve only been around for about 1.5 years. They also won an Inman Innovator Award in 2022 for Podcast of the Year.

Where to find it: Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Instagram, YouTube, Patreon

In their recently debuted podcast the “Million Dollar Listing LA” alums are focusing on one topic each week, pressing and relevant to real estate agents and sharing their expert tips for how agents can best tackle those issues today to elevate their game. With their already huge name recognition from MDLA, Harris and Parnes are making good use of their name brand by giving it visibility across new platforms.

Where to find it: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, YouTube

Wendy Papasan, Sarah Reynolds, Seychelle Van Poole and Vija Williams

The Inman Innovator Awards’ Podcast of the Year winner in 2021, this collaboration between four female agents across the country highlights the challenges women agents face in striving for work-life balance. Through this podcast, the four hosts coach listeners on growing their businesses while also nourishing their personal lives. Papasan, Reynolds, Van Poole and Williams set themselves apart from other real estate podcasts by bringing a group of women together to talk on a podcast (a rarity compared to other podcasts on this list) about very real issues women in the industry have to tackle daily.

Where to find it: Keller Williams, TuneIn Radio, Stitcher, Audible, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, YouTube

Dottie Herman

The former Douglas Elliman CEO hosts a weekly podcast on the latest real estate trends and news, which also aires live on AM970 for individuals in the New York region. Herman has a no-nonsense way of tackling issues facing the industry while sharing the valuable insights she’s learned throughout her more than 40-year career. Herman’s podcast is also unique in that when it’s airing live, listeners can call in to ask questions, a huge bonus for agents dying to know her insights.

Where to find it: TuneIn Radio, AM970, Apple Podcasts, Audible, Google Podcasts

Ryan Serhant

Serhant, arguably one of the savviest entrepreneurs in the business, interviews self-made millionaires and entrepreneurs in this podcast. He hasn’t produced new episodes in over a year, but the lessons to be learned in the existing episodes are timeless. Like some of the other more recognizable names on this list, Serhant knows it all when it comes to branding and marketing himself (and his properties) and his success in using consistent branding with his podcast is just one reason his podcast works well.

Where to find it: TuneIn Radio, Stitcher, Audible, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audacy

Tom Ferry

Ferry is a household name in the industry when it comes to solid advice and motivation. His podcast brings interviews with experts and top tips for agents together in easily digestible sizes while making it all look like a breeze. Ferry has an estimated 18,000 podcast subscribers, according to Podscribe, a podcast transcription, advertiser and listener metric tracker.

Where to find it: TuneIn Radio, Stitcher, Audible, Google Podcasts, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify

Dustin Brohm

Brohm, an agent based in Salt Lake City, focuses his podcast on agent advice for lead generation and marketing. From Facebook ads to direct mail, Brohm covers all kinds of marketing on the podcast and also frequently includes special guests including names like The Broke Agent and Veronica Figueroa. By discussing both big ideas and specific strategies, Brohm makes clear his value proposition through his podcast.

Where to find it: TuneIn Radio, Stitcher, Audible, Google Podcasts, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify

Gary Keller and Jay Papasan

In this podcast, one of the industry’s household names and his right-hand editor combine life lessons with business strategies. As ever, Keller’s experience and wisdom deliver. Keller’s inspirational words are some of the key components that help drive listeners to his podcast.

Where to find it: TuneIn Radio, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Spotify

Warren Dow, founder and CEO of M3 Media and publisher of DIGS Magazine

On his podcast, Dow interviews some of the top names in the industry who share insights into how they grew their careers and became the best of the best. Sally Forster Jones, Joyce Rey, James Harris, Aaron Kirman and other big names have been featured on this podcast. Dow’s ability to get these big names to open up with their stories has helped drive his own reputation in the industry.

Where to find it: Stitcher, Audible, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Spotify

Lori Richardson

This podcast, which launched in 2018, features interviews with women who are kicking butt in sales, their male allies and other topics on advancing a sales career like building confidence, overcoming adversity and forming successful teams. With roughly 30-minute episodes, Richardson keeps episodes concise but full of specific advice.

Where to find it: Stitcher, Google Podcasts, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify

Tim and Julie have been in the industry for three decades and quickly decided to share their acumen as agents with others by becoming coaches. Their podcast, which releases new episodes nearly every day, shares real estate education topics with agents that run the gamut. Having built up a reputation over the years as the names to go to when it comes to real estate training, Tim and Julie have taken that a step further by making their training even more accessible through their podcast, especially given their release of new content daily.

Where to find it: TuneIn Radio, Stitcher, Audible, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Spotify

Sean Moudry

Moudry, a Keller Williams broker, has been in the industry for nearly 30 years and coaching for about 10. Having built his real estate business from nothing after growing up in poverty, Moudry has innumerable tips to share for how agents can succeed in the industry. Moudry isn’t afraid to think outside the box when it comes to helping other agents achieve in the industry, which is one reason his insights are so valuable. He is also a contributor to online real estate publication The Close.

Where to find it: Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, Spotify

D.J. Paris

Paris is president of sales and marketing at Kale Realty in Chicago and hosts members of the top 1 percent in the industry on his podcast. That clear and narrow criteria for his podcast is one factor helping to up his marketability. With new episodes several times per week, Paris provides a lot of useful content about the secrets to success in real estate from the pros.

Where to find it: Audible, Google Podcasts, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts

Pat Hiban and Aaron Amuchastegui

A former agent himself, Hiban was an early podcaster, and as such, has developed a strong following over the years at Real Estate Rockstars with his co-host Amuchastegui, who owns his own real estate investment company. His podcast features everyone from seasoned professionals to up-and-coming newbies in the industry while highlighting actionable strategies agents can take to further their careers. The podcast has garnered over 4 million downloads across more than 100 different countries, showing that Hiban and Amuchastegui must be doing something right to appeal to so many different people.

Where to find it: TuneIn Radio, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify

Webcasts and crossovers:

Byron Lazine and Nicole White

Lazine and White, two William Raveis agents based in Connecticut, host a weekly podcast — also featured on Inman as a video column — in which they discuss timely topics for the industry and how they’re impacting real estate agents. Each week they also shout out a marketer of the week. The formula the duo has created to organize their podcast episodes into news, then industry “rackets” and then naming a marketer of the week helps set it apart from others like it.

Where to find it: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, YouTube, Spotify, Inman News

Bess Freedman

Brown Harris Stevens (BHS) launched The Lead webcast during COVID as a way to engage members of its community while working remotely. During episodes that are initially only available to BHS agents and staff, CEO Bess Freedman conducts interviews with top agents, leaders in real estate and public figures outside of real estate including people like former New York Governor Eliot Spitzer and former White House Communication Chief Anthony Scaramucci. Interviews are then subsequently placed on BHS’s YouTube channel, which is accessible to the public. BHS’s decision to bring in big names outside of the industry brings a refreshing take on the real estate podcast/webcast.

Where to find it: BrandLive for BHS agents, YouTube for general public

