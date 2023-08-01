Rebranded as HHG | Compass, the 12-agent team hails from Corona Del Mar, California-based luxury brokerage Residential Agent, Inc. with operations spanning San Francisco to Los Angeles.

Southern California real estate team the Henry Horn Group has officially launched at Compass, the team announced on Monday.

The team comes to Compass from Residential Agent, Inc., a Corona Del Mar-based luxury firm founded in 2018 by John McMonigle.

Led by Henry Horn, the 12-agent team, which goes by HHG | Compass, operates across California, from San Francisco to Los Angeles and Orange County, with a focus on luxury residential and commercial multi-family properties.

“Compass is not just a real estate brokerage, but a technology company providing the perfect ecosystem of customized best-of-breed software and tools to support its agents,” Horn, who is principal at HHG | Compass, said in a statement. “This is an environment where our team and its agents can thrive and take their business to the next level.”

Over the course of his career, Horn has transacted hundreds of millions in real estate and ancillary business sales, according to a press release from the team. By aligning with Compass, the team plans to take advantage of the brokerage’s technology, proprietary marketing, and CRM to help grow their high-end clientele, particularly in L.A. and Orange County.

“Henry is one of the most dynamic people I have ever met,” said Michael Kanfer, co-principal at HHG | Compass. “His incredibly diverse range of global contacts, unlimited drive, focus and passion for real estate and business in general is very impressive. His relaxed demeanor and selfless mentorship of countless individuals over the years has really solidified Henry’s belief that true success is defined by providing growth opportunities and giving back to others.”

Horn has lived in Orange County, L.A. and San Francisco most of his life. He founded the independent brokerage Horn & Co. in 2005, and specialized in representing international clients relocating to California. He also spearheaded the digital magazine SFHighrise, which served as a lead marketing platform for new condo developments in San Francisco.

Over the course of his career, Horn has also founded or invested in a number of other entrepreneurial endeavors, including an American watch brand, a Hong Kong-based intellectual property firm, a franchise restaurant chain and an e-commerce and fintech business.

