Joseph Magsaysay will join Compass’ leadership as the brokerage looks to enhance its luxury presence in Silicon Valley. Magsaysay said he’s developed a “people first” leadership strategy.

A leader in real estate with roots in several American cities is joining Compass’ Northern California management team, the brokerage announced on Thursday.

Joseph Magsaysay, former CEO of the St. Louis-based Impact International Group and vice president of Business Development at Better Homes and Gardens Preferred Properties in St. Louis, will join Compass’ leadership as the brokerage looks to enhance its luxury presence in Silicon Valley.

“It’s a great honor and a pleasure that I’m with Compass,” Magsaysay told Inman in an interview. “Especially in Silicon Valley, Silicon Valley’s impact on the global technology landscape just cannot be overstated.”

“Compass is like the Apple of real estate to me,” he added.

Magsaysay brings a decade of real estate experience to the role. He has coached agents for the Better Homes and Gardens franchisee in St. Louis, Sotheby’s International Realty and Keller Williams. He most recently held the role of vice president of Better Homes and Gardens Preferred Properties in St. Louis where he helped to advance initiatives, such as an expansion of their luxury division in California, Texas, Oklahoma and Missouri.

Magsaysay primarily focused on attracting other agents to the franchise, he said. Magsaysay told Inman he has developed a “people first” leadership strategy throughout his decade of real estate leadership.

“My leadership philosophy is all about the people around you, the people you connect with,” he said. “Other leaders are going to try to figure out the product and find the right people for that product — I do the exact opposite. I find the people first, and whoever I connect with who has the same vision, same mindset, same goals. Then we’re going to figure out the product.”

He is also an Inman Ambassador for the upcoming Inman Connect and Luxury Connect conferences in Las Vegas on Aug. 8-10.

“Joseph reflects the best of real estate leadership,” Wendy Forsythe, president of Compass California, said in a statement. “His deep passion for excellence and a commitment to building an engaging culture for his teams makes him an ideal fit for Compass here in California.”

