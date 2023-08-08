Bold Properties Aruba, based in the island’s capital of Oranjestad, is now part of the Christie’s International Real Estate Caribbean network, the brokerage said. The firm is led by co-owners and brokers Aileen Kelly and Jenniffer Figaroa.

Inman Connect is LIVE Aug. 8-10! Join us for impactful interviews, cutting-edge conversations and networking with thousands of real estate pros. Get valuable takeaways to thrive in a rapidly shifting market. Can’t come to Vegas? Register now for a virtual ticket.

Christie’s International Real Estate has entered Aruba with the addition of its newest affiliate, Bold Properties Aruba, the brokerage announced on Tuesday.

The affiliation with the luxury brand will give Bold Properties Aruba access to Christie’s marketing and technology, national and international visibility on listings and a tie to Christie’s storied auction house for referrals of art and other luxury goods.

“We’re incredibly pleased to welcome Bold Properties Aruba as our exclusive affiliate on the island,” Chris Lim, president of Christie’s International Real Estate, said in a statement. “Aileen and Jenniffer have assembled a powerhouse team that exemplified a ‘bold’ real estate firm in every way, from their personalized marketing to their incredibly high level of service, and we look forward to watching them grow with the backing of the Christie’s International Real Estate network.”

Bold Properties was founded in Oranjestad, Aruba, in 2022 by co-owners and brokers Aileen Kelly and Jenniffer Figaroa. The duo has a combined 17 years of experience conducting real estate transactions on the island; and prior to working in real estate, each gained experience in banking and insurance. Kelly also spent several years working in real estate development and construction.

“The Christie’s International Real Estate brand is recognized worldwide as the gold standard for luxury brokerage, with an unmatched international network,” Kelly said in a statement. “As we continue to grow, and work with buyers from the United States, Canada and other countries, the name recognition and benefits that Christie’s International Real Estate provides will be incredibly beneficial to our clients and agents.”

In addition to the ways in which Kelley and Figaroa expect the Christie’s brand to amplify their tech capabilities and network, the partners also hope it will provide more visibility and inspiration for female entrepreneurs in Aruba.

“Both Aileen and I are working mothers, and we want to show other women in the islands and beyond that you can pursue your entrepreneurial ambitions and successfully balance a career and family,” Figaroa said in a statement. “I’m excited that Christie’s International Real Estate gives us a bigger, better platform to accomplish this.”

Aruba’s beach, dive sites and location outside of the hurricane belt have been a draw for American and Canadian nationals who want to vacation or invest in a second home on the island. The Aruban government’s recent investment in development in the capital city of Oranjestad and the island’s second-largest city, San Nicolas, has spurred a host of new development projects, a press statement from Christie’s notes.

High demand and low inventory have led prices to increase about 5 percent year over year across the island, the firm stated. Pandemic-initiated demand also has caused year-round demand in the real estate market, in contrast to the seasonal demand the island historically saw between about November to April. Luxury home prices in Aruba can range from approximately $750,000 to upwards of $7 million.

Christie’s International Real Estate’s Caribbean network now includes brokerages across St. Thomas, St. Croix and St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands; Puerto Rico; the Bahamas; St. Barthélemy; St. Martin; the Cayman Islands; Turks and Caicos; and the British Virgin Islands.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson