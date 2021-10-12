This fall, Inman will honor the second class of inductees into the prestigious Inman Golden I Club.

Today, following three months of public nominations and consideration by the Inman editorial team, we are announcing the finalists.

Winners will be announced live on stage at Luxury Connect, Oct. 25-26, 2021, at the Aria in Las Vegas. (Join us at Luxury Connect.)

What is the Inman Golden I (pronounced “eye”) Club? It’s the highest honor in luxury real estate. Golden I Club honorees will include the top luxury agents and brokers, the top luxury standout, the most innovative luxury property and new development marketing campaigns of the past year, as well as the top luxury deals in cities, near beaches and on mountains.

Here are the 2021 Golden I Club finalists by category:

Top Luxury Brokerage 2021



The Agency

Coldwell Banker Global Luxury

Compass Luxury Division

Corcoran Global Living

Engel & Völkers

Side

Sotheby’s International Realty

Top Luxury Agent 2021

Santiago Arana, The Agency

Jordan Cohen, RE/MAX One, California

Harald Grant, Sotheby’s International Realty, Southampton

Dana Koch, Corcoran, Palm Beach

Rochelle Atlas Maize, Nourmand & Associates, Los Angeles

Jade Mills, Coldwell Banker Realty, Los Angeles

Ryan Serhant, SERHANT, New York

Top Luxury Team 2021

The Alexander Team, NYC/Miami, Douglas Elliman

Blankenship Group, Engel & Volkers, Florida

Caskey & Caskey and Associates, eXp, Manhattan Beach, California

Chris Cortazzo Team, Compass, Malibu

The Field Team, Sotheby’s International Realty, New York City

James Harris and David Parnes, The Agency, Beverly Hills

Branden and Rayni Williams, The Beverly Hills Estates

Top Luxury Standout 2021

Agent Image

Concierge Auctions

Engel & Volkers MaX

Luxury Portfolio International

Luxury Presence

Pacaso

RE/MAX Luxury Launchpad

Best Sales & Marketing Campaign for a Luxury Property 2021

240 Park Avenue South, New York City, Nikki Field, Sotheby’s International Realty

30 John Street, Greenwich, CT, Janet Milligan, Sotheby’s International Realty

30 Park Place, 78H, New York City, Leonard Steinberg Team, Compass

Derek Jeter Residence, Tampa, FL, Stephen Gay, Smith & Associates

The Sanctuary at Loon Point, Central California, The Agency

Santa Monica TikTok House, Los Angeles, Rochelle Atlas Maize, Nourmand & Associates

Best Sales & Marketing Campaign for a Luxury Development 2021

Goldener Hirsch Residences, Utah, Summit Sotheby’s International Realty

The Library at 61 Rivington Street, New York City, SERHANT

One Coast, Pacific Palisades, California, etco homes

Best City Sale 2021

2 East 88th Street PH, New York City, Nikki Field, Sotheby’s International Realty

220 Central Park South, New York City

535 Barnaby Road, Bel Air, Los Angeles, Rayni and Branden Williams

3323 Devon Court, Miami, Florida, Jills Zader Group, Coldwell Banker

The Hearst Estate, 1101 N. Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, Amalfi Estates

Tyler Perry’s Estate, Buckhead, Atlanta, GA, Lisa Robinson, Engel & Völkers

Best Beach Sale 2021

20 Spaeth Lane, East Hampton, New York, Peter Turnino and Christopher Burnside, Brown Harris Stevens

46 Star Island Drive, Miami Beach, Florida, Luxe Living Realty

90 Jule Pond Drive, Southampton, New York,, Bespoke Real Estate/Julie B. Fee

535 N. County Road ($125m), Palm Beach, FloridaL, Lawrence A. Moens, Lawrence A. Moens Associates

1840 South Ocean Blvd., Palm Beach, Florida, Lawrence A. Moens, Lawrence A. Moens Associates

Santa Monica Shane Smith Mansion, Los Angeles, Santiago Arana, The Agency

Best Mountain/Ranch Sale 2021

115 Francisco Way, Telluride, Colorado, Eric Lavey and Dan Dockray, LIV Sotheby’s International Realty

419 Willoughby Lane, Aspen, Colorado, Alexander Brothers at Douglas Elliman with Riley Warwick, Douglas Elliman Aspen

600 Owl Creek Ranch Road, Aspen, Colorado, Doug Leibiner, Compass

27560 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA, Chris Cortazzo, Compass

Climbing Arrow Ranch, South Fork, Montana, Mike Swan, Swan Land Co.

Saddleback Ranch, Galisteo Basin, New Mexico, Kevin Bobolsky, Kevin Bobolsky Group

Inductees to the Golden I Hall of Fame are not announced prior to the event. The new Hall of Fame inductees will be named live onstage, along with the winners of the above categories, at Luxury Connect at the Aria Las Vegas later this month.

Congratulations to all the finalists. We look forward to you joining us at Luxury Connect to celebrate the winners.