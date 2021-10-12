This fall, Inman will honor the second class of inductees into the prestigious Inman Golden I Club.
Today, following three months of public nominations and consideration by the Inman editorial team, we are announcing the finalists.
Winners will be announced live on stage at Luxury Connect, Oct. 25-26, 2021, at the Aria in Las Vegas. (Join us at Luxury Connect.)
What is the Inman Golden I (pronounced “eye”) Club? It’s the highest honor in luxury real estate. Golden I Club honorees will include the top luxury agents and brokers, the top luxury standout, the most innovative luxury property and new development marketing campaigns of the past year, as well as the top luxury deals in cities, near beaches and on mountains.
Here are the 2021 Golden I Club finalists by category:
Top Luxury Brokerage 2021
The Agency
Coldwell Banker Global Luxury
Compass Luxury Division
Corcoran Global Living
Engel & Völkers
Side
Sotheby’s International Realty
Top Luxury Agent 2021
Santiago Arana, The Agency
Jordan Cohen, RE/MAX One, California
Harald Grant, Sotheby’s International Realty, Southampton
Dana Koch, Corcoran, Palm Beach
Rochelle Atlas Maize, Nourmand & Associates, Los Angeles
Jade Mills, Coldwell Banker Realty, Los Angeles
Ryan Serhant, SERHANT, New York
Top Luxury Team 2021
The Alexander Team, NYC/Miami, Douglas Elliman
Blankenship Group, Engel & Volkers, Florida
Caskey & Caskey and Associates, eXp, Manhattan Beach, California
Chris Cortazzo Team, Compass, Malibu
The Field Team, Sotheby’s International Realty, New York City
James Harris and David Parnes, The Agency, Beverly Hills
Branden and Rayni Williams, The Beverly Hills Estates
Top Luxury Standout 2021
Agent Image
Concierge Auctions
Engel & Volkers MaX
Luxury Portfolio International
Luxury Presence
Pacaso
RE/MAX Luxury Launchpad
Best Sales & Marketing Campaign for a Luxury Property 2021
240 Park Avenue South, New York City, Nikki Field, Sotheby’s International Realty
30 John Street, Greenwich, CT, Janet Milligan, Sotheby’s International Realty
30 Park Place, 78H, New York City, Leonard Steinberg Team, Compass
Derek Jeter Residence, Tampa, FL, Stephen Gay, Smith & Associates
The Sanctuary at Loon Point, Central California, The Agency
Santa Monica TikTok House, Los Angeles, Rochelle Atlas Maize, Nourmand & Associates
Best Sales & Marketing Campaign for a Luxury Development 2021
Goldener Hirsch Residences, Utah, Summit Sotheby’s International Realty
The Library at 61 Rivington Street, New York City, SERHANT
One Coast, Pacific Palisades, California, etco homes
Best City Sale 2021
2 East 88th Street PH, New York City, Nikki Field, Sotheby’s International Realty
220 Central Park South, New York City
535 Barnaby Road, Bel Air, Los Angeles, Rayni and Branden Williams
3323 Devon Court, Miami, Florida, Jills Zader Group, Coldwell Banker
The Hearst Estate, 1101 N. Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, Amalfi Estates
Tyler Perry’s Estate, Buckhead, Atlanta, GA, Lisa Robinson, Engel & Völkers
Best Beach Sale 2021
20 Spaeth Lane, East Hampton, New York, Peter Turnino and Christopher Burnside, Brown Harris Stevens
46 Star Island Drive, Miami Beach, Florida, Luxe Living Realty
90 Jule Pond Drive, Southampton, New York,, Bespoke Real Estate/Julie B. Fee
535 N. County Road ($125m), Palm Beach, FloridaL, Lawrence A. Moens, Lawrence A. Moens Associates
1840 South Ocean Blvd., Palm Beach, Florida, Lawrence A. Moens, Lawrence A. Moens Associates
Santa Monica Shane Smith Mansion, Los Angeles, Santiago Arana, The Agency
Best Mountain/Ranch Sale 2021
115 Francisco Way, Telluride, Colorado, Eric Lavey and Dan Dockray, LIV Sotheby’s International Realty
419 Willoughby Lane, Aspen, Colorado, Alexander Brothers at Douglas Elliman with Riley Warwick, Douglas Elliman Aspen
600 Owl Creek Ranch Road, Aspen, Colorado, Doug Leibiner, Compass
27560 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA, Chris Cortazzo, Compass
Climbing Arrow Ranch, South Fork, Montana, Mike Swan, Swan Land Co.
Saddleback Ranch, Galisteo Basin, New Mexico, Kevin Bobolsky, Kevin Bobolsky Group
Inductees to the Golden I Hall of Fame are not announced prior to the event. The new Hall of Fame inductees will be named live onstage, along with the winners of the above categories, at Luxury Connect at the Aria Las Vegas later this month.
Congratulations to all the finalists. We look forward to you joining us at Luxury Connect to celebrate the winners.
