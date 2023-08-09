Highnote, Instacard and ListAssist are among the startups the National Association of Realtors has tapped for its annual ‘Pitch Battle’ later this month in Miami, according to an announcement Tuesday.

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) announced on Monday 12 companies that will participate in the 2023 Innovation, Opportunity & Investment (iOi) Summit’s “Pitch Battle,” which will take place Aug. 29-30 in Miami.

Second Century Ventures, NAR’s venture capital arm, will present the competition. During the Pitch Battle, competitors will deliver a four-minute pitch about their product or service followed by a four-minute, rapid-fire question-and-answer period from a panel of judges.

Contenders will need to present an air-tight case for their product or service and how it will improve the real estate industry.

“The iOi Summit is about discovering the next big thing in real estate tech as we continue working to foster a culture of innovation and inclusivity,” NAR CEO and Second Century Ventures President Bob Goldberg said in a statement. “We are thrilled to see how the next generation of outstanding tech companies will leverage this platform to present their innovations.”

The winning startup will be awarded $15,000, a booth at NAR’s annual conference in November and the opportunity to present the winner of iOi’s Pitch Battle in 2024.

“Each of these 12 startups offers something unique to our industry,” David Conroy, NAR’s director of emerging technology, said in a statement. “Regardless of the outcome, each participating company is contributing to real estate technology’s evolution, and that’s a victory in itself.”

The 12 startups are below:

Accacia: An AI SAAS platform for real estate owners, asset managers, investors and operators to measure their carbon footprint and develop a plan for decarbonization.

Highnote: A presentation platform that enables agents to win deals that includes an intuitive drag-and-drop features, real-time notifications and an AI assistant.

Instacard: A digital business card for real estate professionals.

Koggi: A platform to connect real estate developers, buyers and financial institutions to make the home financing process in Latin America easier.

ListAssist: An AI-powered company that develops real estate solutions so that agents have more time to focus on the people instead of the process.

Productive.ai: An AI call assistant that automatically summarizes phone conversations, creates notes, tasks, calendar events and logs it all into a CRM.

Propify: Unified API for property management software that helps proptechs launch integrations more quickly, decrease development expenses and win more sales.

Rechat: A lead-to-close app for agents and brokers that features a comprehensive marketing suite, CRM and mobile transactions.

Rila: An app that uses AI to connect homebuyers with agents’ listings.

Style to Design: A tech tool for agents that allows them to leverage reality renovations with staging and design features on their listings.

Tongo: A service that allows agents to use pending commissions like a line of credit, to help stabilize their cash flows and grow.

Work & Mother: A wellness tech company that provides physical and digital support to help retain working parents at a company.

