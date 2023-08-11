4. Successful agents show up, Robert Reffkin says in remote-work rebuke
During an Inman Connect panel on Wednesday, Compass’ CEO argued the brokerage’s in-person philosophy gives it an advantage over rival firms “charging the least and giving you the least.”
5. Realtor.com CEO: ‘Zillow took that crown off us — and I want it back’
During Inman Connect on Tuesday, Damian Eales, Realtor.com’s newly installed CEO, revealed the marching orders he’s received from Rupert Murdoch as he aims to scale the top of the portal game.