A ransomware attack was unleashed last Wednesday, Aug. 8, on Rapattoni, a prominent software and property data provider for the real estate industry. The attack is ongoing, according to reports.

No one can predict the future, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at Virtual Inman Connect on Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital, and more will be center stage. Bet big on the roaring future, and join us at Connect.

Investigators and technicians at Rapattoni continued a mad dash on Tuesday to resolve outages caused by a ransomware attack last week that paralyzed multiple listing services (MLSs) and agents they serve as fallout from the hack extended into a second week. It started on Wednesday, Aug. 8, Inman reported.

The software and property data provider has been silent since Saturday, when it posted an update on its Facebook page saying the rush to restore its system has been ongoing. The company did not immediately respond to a request for further updates this week. A technical support line for Rapattoni MLS offers a recorded message acknowledging the outage.

“We are continuing to investigate the nature and scope of the cyberattack that has caused a system outage and we are working diligently to get systems restored as soon as possible,” Rapattoni wrote in the update. “All technical resources at our disposal are continuing to work around the clock through the weekend until this matter is resolved. We still do not have an ETA at this time, but we will continue to update you and keep you informed of our efforts.”

The hack prevented multiple listing services on Rapattoni’s servers from adding new or editing existing listings, among other functionality supported by the company, essentially preventing real estate agents from marketing homes and drastically slowing buyer searches.

A ransomware attack involves the seizure of critical data or a part of the victim’s technology infrastructure, usually installing an unknown form of encryption. Hackers demand money in exchange for relinquishing control.

Nationwide, MLSs have rallied to support members, creating workarounds, such as web-based spreadsheets for manual entry of listing information as well as leveraging third-party software partners, such as Zenlist, Realtors Property Resource (RPR) and Realtor.com, according to a Monday afternoon update published by the San Francisco Association of Realtors, one of the affected parties.

“While we recognize that listing inputs (and edits), broker tours and open houses are paramount, we have determined that the ability to add new listings and edit existing ones in SFARMLS will not be restored on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. We are getting close to having an accurate estimate to share and will as soon as possible,” the post reads.

Members can download manually updated listing information, such as its Broker Tour Report. SFAR is reminding users that the data is manually input and they should “trust, but verify.” Forms for conducting business can be accessed through SFAR’s partnerships with Glide, SkySlope and ZipLogix.

Zenlist is a mobile app to help agents collaborate with clients and each other. It offers property search through MLS connections and off-market resources, as well as some aspects of CRM. Buyers, who must be invited by agents, can search by features or with a map, save properties and chat with agents. The app was reviewed by Inman in 2022.

RPR is a long-time software initiative of NAR, offering a range of real estate data, market analytics and business tools. It hasn’t been the most popular use of the trade group’s funds. Brad Inman called for its shuttering in 2017.

Another impacted organization, CincyMLS, is also relying on RPR.

“You can still search listings, run reports, CMAs, obtain property tax info and more using RPR. Sign in to your member portal and select the RPRtile,” a website update reads.

Nick Gough is the founder and CEO of NoteRouter, a company that white-labels communication software to more than 100 MLSs serving 600,000 agents, including Rapattoni. In an email to Inman, Gough said his company is offering up support services to its customers and offered insight on how the industry is responding.

“What we’re seeing some MLSs do is effectively implement an old-school spreadsheet-based MLS system, but in the modern era. Agents are asked to send (via email or text) or submit (via webform) information on new listings or listing updates,” Gough said.

“That information is then compiled into a spreadsheet that is constantly updated throughout the day for members view, as well as redistributed to members every 1-2 hours via email and text. We’ve even seen special MLS-coordinated social media groups created for the purpose of agents sharing new listings and updates during this time.”

NoteRouter is providing streamlined two-way texting services to allow MLSs to quickly communicate with agents on listing updates and status information. Its messaging tools were behind the screenshots Inman published in the initial report of the outage.

“For our part, we’ve been burning the midnight oil to expand our support team’s availability, create a help hotline, distribute communication templates, and power 2-way email and text communication to affected members,” Gough said.

“This is a rough situation. We’re rooting for our customers and our friends at Rapattoni as everyone works through this.”

Email Craig C. Rowe