If you were unable to attend Inman Connect Las Vegas — and its breakout sessions designed especially for brokers, Broker Connect — there’s still time to catch up. Below I’ve compiled some of the must-see sessions, including a couple that haven’t been published anywhere else. I also included a link to Marian McPherson’s coverage of Brad Inman’s inspiring opening keynote on AI; you won’t want to miss it.

Wondering what it’s like to attend in person? Check out Doora Properties broker Troy Palmquist’s takeaways: 7 ‘connect’-ions I made at Inman Connect Las Vegas.

Inman founder Brad Inman opened Inman Connect Las Vegas with a powerful keynote extolling the virtues of remaining patient amid a market correction and the benefits of an AI revolution. Inman painted an optimistic vision of the future, where every agent — and every client — will benefit from the assistance of AI.

Although leaders often feel they must choose one over the other, Anywhere Brands Chief Marketing Officer Amory Wooden, Collabra Technology CEO Russ Cofano, and The Agency Chief Operating Officer Shane Farkas told the Inman Connect Las Vegas crowd there’s a way to stay true to company branding while giving agents the freedom to express themselves.

In this discussion around how brokerages can scale and grow today, Corey Hasting, an Engel & Völkers broker-owner in Jacksonville, Florida, and Peter Luft, vice president for franchise sales at RE/MAX, examine a variety of strategies to improve your bottom line and what to consider when it comes to expansion, M&A, and growing your brokerage in today’s market.

Your fall housing market outlook with Matthew Gardner

Windermere Real Estate Chief Economist and Inman contributor Matthew Gardner takes a deep dive into housing market conditions, market sentiment, interest rates, and how you can prepare your brokerage or business as we enter the fall months.

How to build an innovative and productive team in 2024

How are you coaching your agents in this market? What tools and resources should you be focusing on to build an amazing culture on your team and how are you tracking agent productivity? Coldwell Banker’s Dawn McKenna shares her insights.

Michael Valdes of eXp and Troy Palmquist of DOORA Properties talked about how the broker’s mindset and a “we” vs. “me” attitude makes all the difference in bringing agents on board and keeping them there.

“Stop interviewing,” Cheplak urged in his session.”‘You need to interrogate.” The real estate coach and leadership expert shared advice for bringing on and keeping only the best.

