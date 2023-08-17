As Zillow’s Listing Showcase rolls out, it’s becoming clear that it will play a central role on the seller side of the business as it unlocks new premium revenue streams.

This article was shared here with the permission of Mike DelPrete for Inman Intel, a data and research arm of Inman offering deep insights and market intelligence on the business of residential real estate and proptech. Subscribe today.

As Zillow’s Listing Showcase rolls out, it’s becoming clear that it will play a central role on the seller side of the business as it unlocks new premium revenue streams.

Why it matters: Zillow’s goal is to double its revenue and customer transaction share by 2025 — a significant undertaking — and Listing Showcase appears to be a foundational component of that strategy.

Listing Showcase is sold to agents on a subscription basis, and each geographic “zone” has a limited number of subscriptions available.

  • One subscription includes five new Showcase Listings per month (which include photos, a 3D tour, interactive floorplans, and enhanced visibility).
  • Subscription prices vary by thousands of dollars depending on the market, but the average appears to be around $3,000 per month.
  • Exclusivity is an important cornerstone of Listing Showcase: It’s possible for one agent or team to purchase all of the available subscriptions in a zone.

The revenue opportunity is significant, measured in hundreds of millions of dollars per year.

  • Assuming 6 million total listings per year, converting 5 percent of them to showcase listings at an average subscription of $3,000 per month, the revenue potential is $180 million per year. (Zillow’s existing premier agent business is about $1.2 billion.)

And by the way: Listing Showcase doesn’t cannibalize Zillow’s existing business — listing pages still have tour requests which are routed to paying premier agents.

Perhaps most importantly, the launch of Listing Showcase gets Zillow’s paying customers on the premium product flywheel, a concept very familiar to its international portal peers.

  • Once customers start paying for premium placement (listings and exposure), they usually end up paying more and more over time.
  • This is ARPL (average revenue per listing), and it keeps going up, driven by consumer demand and agent exclusivity — it’s the growth engine of international real estate portals like REA Group in Australia, Rightmove in the U.K., and Hemnet in Sweden.

Zillow’s goal is to double its customer transaction share — a transaction that Zillow monetizes — from 3 percent to 6 percent of the market.

  • Zillow reported that it had 5 percent of buyer customer transactions in 2021, and, as outlined above, if it’s able to capture 5 percent of seller listings, the goal of 6 percent of all buyer and seller transactions is within reach.

The bottom line: Up until now, the path to Zillow’s lofty goals hasn’t been entirely clear – but Listing Showcase is providing tangible clarity.

  • Listing Showcase doubles down on what the business actually is (a high-margin online advertising platform) and not something it isn’t (an unprofitable, low-margin iBuyer or mortgage company).
  • In other words, Listing Showcase is strategically aligned to Zillow’s DNA and sustainable competitive advantage; it is competing where it can win.

Mike DelPrete is a strategic adviser and global expert in real estate tech, including Zavvie, an iBuyer offer aggregator. Connect with him on LinkedIn.

Zillow
Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×