Imaging company Planitar released an update to its iGuide tour experience that encourages buyers to offer contact information and feedback.

Canada-based Planitar has rolled out a lead capture solution to assist real estate agents who employ iGuide, the company’s digital twin creation and immersive home tour technology.

In an April 30 press release sent to Inman, the company called the product “iGuide Lead Magnet,” described as an “interactive pop-up element that appears in the iGuide Viewer as potential buyers explore real estate listings.”

Buyers can request home details via text or email while touring a home, and doing so will provide additional property views and information and alert the listing agent to the interaction. Savvy users can then log the contact in their CRM either to activate an automated response or follow up directly.

CEO and co-founder of Planitar, Alexander Likholyot, said in a statement that the company is hoping to help its users create new relationships and referenced the pandemic’s impact, citing that it was only the beginning of what virtual home tours can do for home sales.

“Even after COVID-19, industry-wide adoption of 3D tours in real estate has barely crossed into double digits, as listing agents haven’t been able to capture feedback about a property or start a conversation with potential buyers within a 3D tour,” Likholyot said. “The new iGuide Lead Magnet solves both problems, encouraging buyers to ask questions and provide feedback about the listing.”

Founded in 2013, iGuide began allowing listing agents to build engaging experiences for perusing homes within a web browser well before the COVID-19 pandemic made remote home showings commonplace.

The company’s flagship offering is created via Planix, an intuitive camera and interface that includes connected floorpans that link the viewer to a 2D perspective of their place in the home. It offers mobile phone tools and, in 2020, partnered with a company called Floorplanner to enable multi-party tours of captured homes.

The company released a product update early in 2024 that promises whole-home tour creation in 20 minutes or less, called iGuide Instant. The lightweight marketing solution leverages its Planix camera system and built-in artificial intelligence algorithms and allows photographers and creators to generate content for less than $8.

When activated, iGuide Lead Magnet withholds the full tour experience from the viewer, a feature already in place within the software, in turn allowing the company to ship the update for no additional cost to customers at its Instant and Premium account levels.

The product also serves as a source of spontaneous listing feedback for the seller, an aspect of sales that is often neglected because it can be hard to translate specific concerns from the buying public. Additionally, agents don’t have a consistent, singular method for providing details on why a buyer is moving on. Multiple listing remarks fields are often neglected or the feedback is fumbled in poorly managed email inboxes or during the general hustle of getting a home sold.

“The agent can choose to send an automatic or custom response, providing the buyer with the detailed iGuide 3D Virtual Tour and engaging them into a conversation or arranging for a virtual showing if a curated agent-guided iGuide experience is desired,” Planitar said in the release.

