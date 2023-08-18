Compass has purchased the 40-year-old brokerage and its team of nearly 40 agents, marking the publicly traded brokerage’s first office in Santa Cruz County, the company announced Wednesday.

Inman Connect is LIVE Aug. 8-10! Join us for impactful interviews, cutting-edge conversations and networking with thousands of real estate pros. Get valuable takeaways to thrive in a rapidly shifting market. Can’t come to Vegas? Register now for a virtual ticket.

Compass  has acquired Northern California brokerage Monterey Bay Properties, marking its first foray in Santa Cruz County, according to an announcement Wednesday.

The 40-year-old brokerage, which tallied 81 transaction sides and $140 million in transactions last year, will fold its 40 agents under the Compass banner following news of the purchase.

“The Monterey Bay Properties team of nearly 40 agents are among the best at what they do and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome them to Compass,” Compass California president Wendy Forsythe said in a statement.

The brands expansion into Santa Cruz County further spreads its reach in Northern California, adding to Compass’s agent count of more than 5,000 agents throughout the region, including in Lake Tahoe, Wine Country, the Easy Bay, San Francisco, the Peninsula, Silicon Valley and the Monterey Peninsula.

“Our team at Monterey Bay Properties including our Thunderbird Real Estate division, has distinguished themselves in our market for over 40 years,” said John Hickey Managing Broker at Monterey Properties. “They have accomplished this with a combination of vast collective local real estate knowledge and the willingness to share it within a highly collaborative company culture. This allows our agents to consistently deliver the best outcomes for their clients. By empowering ourselves with the unrivaled toolkit that Compass provides, we are determined to keep that level of the highest service to our clients for the next 40 years and beyond.”

Hickey was born and raised in Santa Cruz County and served as the Santa Cruz County Association of Realtors President in 2013. He is currently serving on the board of directors of MLSlistings.

Email Ben Verde

Compass
Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×