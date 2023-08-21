No one can predict the future, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at the immersive Virtual Inman Connect on Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital, and more will be center stage. Bet big on the roaring future, and join us at Connect.

People are most likely watching your video with the volume off which makes captions especially important. Fortunately, Instagram has made it easy for you to add captions to any video, and you can fix any misspellings, too. Do you know how to use captions on Instagram? Let Sue “Pinky” Benson walk you through the process and practices that truly work.