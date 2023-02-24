Trying to figure out how to use AI without creating generic-sounding content? Social media expert Michelle Berman-Mikel shares three ways that you can use ChatGPT for Instagram without automating yourself out of personal connections.

Newer, faster, time-saving technology; everyone is chasing it. Some are the pioneers creating it, while others seek opportunities to use it in their businesses.

The question, though, remains the same: Are we trying too hard to automate everything instead of focusing on the consumer’s experience?

ChatGPT burst onto the scene late in November last year and found itself at well over a million users within just five days. The platform’s purpose is to allow users to get questions to answers, help with writing essays, and articles, describing things in great detail, and yes, even helping you come up with creative ideas for recipes.

3 ways to use ChatGPT

So what are some ways you can use ChatGPT with your social content? And an even better question — should you?

1. Come up with unique ways to say the same thing in captions

By now, most agents have figured out that they need a presence on the platform, but there is still a white noise effect happening. Most people are getting on and talking about the same things as everyone else. “If they are doing it, I should!” stems from “I don’t know what to talk about or what to say.”

Enter ChatGPT, where you can type in things you might want to talk about while inserting power words like, “What is a unique way to talk about a VA loan?” It will spit out a whole paragraph of information.

Here is the key. That information should not be copied and pasted onto social as your caption. It should serve as a starting point or a springboard into ideas of topics you can then go down the rabbit hole on.

2. Use it as a springboard for topic idea generation

Creating a series of topics for a month’s worth of content is a great time saver. Stumped on what those five things could be about?

Type it in, and you’ll get it. Try something like, “What are five unique things people need to know about building a home from scratch?” and No. 1, right out of the gate, is talking about builder permits needed, how they differ from place to place and based on what type of land you are on.

Now, have a story you can tell about a hiccup with permits? Can you tie that story into why it’s so important to have an agent who knows the right questions to ask?

Voila. You have your own personal story to tell, and you stand out above the white noise of a stock template with a vanilla description of why this is the first step.

3. Find resources for a ‘how-to’

If you are stumped on how to do something on the platform, simply type it in.

Instantly you will find the solution you are looking for. It will give you the name of the application you need to use and the location within the app to get the information you need.

Try something like, “How do you create a cover photo for Reels on Instagram?” and you will get the answer in detail.

What ChatGPT is not

Instagram has been a platform for creative expression, storytelling and connection. What will ChatGPT never be better at expressing than us?

Passion.

When you write a caption, record a video after walking out of a meeting with someone or hand keys to someone you never thought would make it there, you can’t automate those feelings. Or how about walking out of a classroom full of agents you just helped teach or a stage you spoke on? When you have that overwhelming tingling feeling of “wow,” and then you sit in your car for a minute, take a deep breath and feel full of gratitude?

That is passion.

Passion for what we do and how we do it is the lifeblood of your business. Relationships are everything — so, ask yourself before you use this platform as a copy-and-paste, time-saving solution: Are you automating yourself right out of one?

Inman Connect New York this year reminded hundreds of agents in the rooms that the experience of the homebuyer and seller is the most important thing. Agents have a responsibility to serve their clients at the highest level.

So often, we try to make things faster or easier for us, but is that what’s best for the person you are trying to serve?

If creating connection is the heart of a relationship, then why would you automate that?