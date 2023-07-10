How important are hashtags on Instagram? How do you use hashtags on Instagram? Let Sue “Pinky” Benson guide you on how to teach Instagram where your content should be going.

How important are hashtags on Instagram? How do you use hashtags on Instagram? Short answer: Stop freaking out about them. The words you are using in the video and on the post are so much more important. Be specific with your words both coming out of your mouth and what you use in the post. Teach Instagram who your content should be going to in the algorithm.