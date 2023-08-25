Anne Hodge and Debra Dobbs are joining Compass in the Windy City. The agents together bring more than 60 years of experience in Chicago real estate, according to the company.

Compass is digging deeper into Chicagoland with the hiring of two former @properties agents.

Anne Hodge and Debra Dobbs are joining the firm in the Windy City, according to a report in The Real Deal.

Compass has had a presence in Chicago since 2017 and now has 22 offices throughout the region, while @properties is the largest brokerage in the region by sales volume.

“Anne is consistently one of the top agents in all of the western suburbs and Debra is a powerhouse in the city known for unparalleled service and marketing,” Fran Broude, a regional vice president for Compass, said in a statement.

Hodge has worked in Chicago real estate for more than 20 years and is one of the top-producing agents in Chicago’s western suburbs, Compass said. With nearly four decades of experience in Chicago real estate, Dobbs ranks among the top 1 percent of Chicago Realtors, according to Compass. She is also a past president of the Women’s Council of Realtors in Chicago.

“I’ve always enjoyed working with Debra — the real estate agent and the person,” Thad Wong, co-CEO of @properties Christie’s International Real Estate, said in a statement to The Real Deal. “She built a nice business at @properties, so we’re sad to see her leave, but we wish her all the best.”

Dobbs was among @properties 2022 Altitude Award earners, meaning her team earned between $20 and $50 million in total sales volume for that year. Hodge says she sold more than $25 million in volume last year.

Hodge and Dobbs are only two of the several Chicago agents who have joined Compass recently as the New York City-headquartered brokerage attempts to expand its presence in the Windy City.

In January, former Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices agent Meredith Pierson joined Missy Jerfita’s Compass team.

Compass has continued to recruit agents even as the brokerage has faced financial difficulties over the past several months and dropped its trademark stock and financial incentives to woo agents.

Its agent count grew by 5.03 percent between the second quarters of 2022 and 2023, according to its most recent earnings report.

