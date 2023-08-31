The Mark Seiden Real Estate Team is partnering with Howard Hanna Rand Realty, increasing the latter’s influence north of New York City, according to an announcement.

One of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing independent real estate brokerage networks has scooped up another team, this time in a suburban region just north of New York City.

The Mark Seiden Real Estate Team is joining forces with Howard Hanna Rand Realty, a large regional player affiliated with Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, the brokerage network announced last week in a news release.

The partnership will grow Rand Realty’s market share in the region, which already extends to a number of suburban markets in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The brokerage operates 32 offices with more than 1,200 agents in that area of the country.

“The addition of the Mark Seiden Real Estate Team to our family presents tremendous opportunities for our agents and customers,” Rand Realty’s New York General Manager Renee Zurlo said in a statement. “We are excited to expand our presence in Westchester County and continue our mission of providing exceptional service to our communities.”

Mark Seiden, who founded the business in 2003, has since expanded it to comprise a significant amount of market share — enough to make it a coveted partner for Howard Hanna, according to the announcement.

“It is genuinely an honor to align with the largest family-owned real estate company in the United States,” Seiden said in the announcement. “Our dedicated team, deeply rooted in our family business, remains steadfast in delivering exceptional outcomes for our clients.”

The move is the latest in Howard Hanna’s efforts to expand in recent years. In a previous interview with Inman Intel, company CEO Hoby Hanna said the company continues to look for opportunities to acquire brokerages and gain market share during the down market.

