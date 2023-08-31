No one can predict the future of real estate, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at the immersive Virtual Inman Connect online Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital and more will be center stage. Bet big on the roaring future, and join us at Connect.

Broker Spotlight: Javier Lattanzio

Name: Javier Lattanzio

Title: Director of Sales and Marketing, licensed real estate broker

Experience: Over 20 years of real estate sales experience

Location: New York

Brokerage name: Time Equities Brokerage LLC

Sales volume: Over $1 billion

How did you choose your brokerage?

I was a professional tennis player and worked with many clients who were real estate moguls, which is how I ended up meeting Francis Greenburger, the president and founder of Time Equities, Inc.

Although I enjoyed my career in tennis, there wasn’t longevity. Francis presented an opportunity for me to enter the real estate fray, and in 2000 I joined the company. I was impressed by how much Francis was involved and many of my colleagues had been at the company for years. It was a big reason why I wanted to stay and grow my career there, and I’m still at the firm 23 years later.

Although I’ve had offers to join other firms, there’s a good reason why Francis and TEI have such a great reputation in the industry, and it reflects the kind of real estate professional I’ve evolved into.

What’s something you know now that you wish you knew when you started?

That working in real estate is not an “overnight success” type of business. It’s difficult and competitive and many agents struggle. There are also a lot of these real estate reality shows that oversimplify the process of buying or selling a home. It’s a way more complicated process than it comes across, whether it be a show about house hunting, renovation or house-flipping.

Tell us about a high point in your brokerage career

A high point in my career was when I took over as sales director at 50 West Street. This was in 2014, and at the time it was a new condo building in the Financial District (the new downtown). It was challenging because it was the first time I had to execute everything to perfection — from when sales launched, to the marketing and 50 West’s exposure.

Not only did the building become 70 percent sold in record-breaking time, but 50 West reached the highest prices at that time in the downtown Manhattan financial area. The result is that all prices increased in the area as well.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

Tap into your network and let them know that you’re working in real estate. Your orbit, such as family acquaintances, colleagues, community organizations, service providers like hairdressers, doctors, former co-workers and so on can help you get referrals, spread your name and grow your real estate business.



Name 3 people you admire

Francis Greenburger: He is not only a visionary in the real estate realm, being the founder of Time Equities Inc., he’s also an author, philanthropist and activist. He’s an active board member in various art, education and criminal justice non-profit organizations and I admire him for his ongoing commitment to serving all the different communities he’s involved in.

Elon Musk: He is a highly ambitious individual with innovative ideas that capture the imagination of investors and consumers. I admire how he’s always thinking ahead,

Roger Federer: As a legend in the tennis world and as one of the greatest players of all time, I admire him because of the elegance and grace he had on the court and the way he expressed himself towards the crowds and his family.

