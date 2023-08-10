Inman Connect is LIVE Aug. 8-10! Join us for impactful interviews, cutting-edge conversations and networking with thousands of real estate pros. Get valuable takeaways to thrive in a rapidly shifting market. Can’t come to Vegas? Register now for a virtual ticket.

Are you receiving Inman’s Broker Edge? Make sure you’re subscribed here.

Broker Spotlight: Jenny Heinzen

Name: Jenny Heinzen

Title: Broker-owner

Experience: 19 years

Location: Paso Robles, California

Brokerage name: Vineyard Professional Real Estate

Rankings: No. 1 vineyard broker in California

Transaction sides: 11 in 2022

Sales volume: $46,695,000 in 2022

Awards:

RealTends America’s Best Rankings No. 514 Individual by Volume (2022)

Realtor Magazine 30 under 30

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

When it comes to working in real estate, there is a crucial aspect that I wish more people knew: The importance of setting yourself apart. In an industry that is often highly competitive, it is essential to distinguish yourself from others in order to succeed.

While many may view real estate as simply buying and selling properties, there is much more to it. To truly excel in this field, one must go beyond the basics and offer unique value to clients. This can be achieved by developing specialized knowledge in a specific market or niche, honing exceptional negotiation skills, or utilizing innovative marketing strategies.

By setting yourself apart, you not only differentiate yourself from the competition but also demonstrate your commitment to providing exceptional service to your clients.

Tell us about an epic fail you’ve experienced since you’ve been a broker.

I’ve had quite a few, but here are a couple of examples:

In one instance, my buyers were caught swimming in a pool by the seller of a vacant home, which was weeks before the ownership transfer or closing. This incident taught me the importance of effective communication and managing expectations. I realized that until the ownership is officially transferred, it’s crucial to emphasize that the property doesn’t belong to the buyers yet.

Another lesson I learned was regarding personal property and its inclusion in a sale. I made the mistake of not clearly identifying exclusions and discussing options when listing a property. The buyer assumed that certain items would automatically go with the sale, but it turned out to be a misunderstanding. This experience taught me the significance of explicitly identifying personal property and discussing it in the purchase agreement to avoid any confusion or assumptions.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

Find your niche and focus on it. Identify the specific group of people, property types, locations and price points that align with your strengths and interests. By targeting and specializing in your chosen niche, you increase your chances of success and financial prosperity in the real estate industry.

What makes a good leader?

Clarity and simplicity. Clarity in communication helps convey the vision, make effective decisions and create a transparent work environment. Simplicity makes complex ideas accessible, aids in problem-solving and enables adaptability. These virtues enhance a leader’s effectiveness and inspires their team toward success.

What’s one thing you wish every agent knew?

One thing I wish every agent knew is the importance of kindness. Kindness should be the foundation of interactions with other agents and service providers. Recognizing that they are part of your community fosters a supportive and collaborative environment.

When agents treat each other with kindness, it promotes teamwork, empathy and a positive work culture. Kindness can go a long way in building relationships, resolving conflicts and creating a harmonious work environment where everyone can thrive.

Know someone who should be featured in an upcoming Broker Spotlight? Nominations, please, to brokeredge@inman.com.