Jonathan Pruzan, once thought to be a front-runner for CEO of Morgan Stanley, has been chosen to run Pretium, a firm that owns tens of thousands of single-family rental homes.

No one can predict the future, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at the immersive Virtual Inman Connect on Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital, and more will be center stage. Bet big on the roaring future, and join us at Connect.

The former chief operating officer of Morgan Stanley has been named as the new president of one of the nation’s largest single-family rental businesses.

Jonathan Pruzan was tapped to replace James Gorman as a top executive of Pretium, a company with over $50 billion in assets under management. 

Pretium got its start in the wake of the Great Financial Crisis. It was founded in 2012 by Don Mullen, a former partner at Goldman Sachs, at a time when home values were poised to rebound from recession lows.

The company now owns and manages tens of thousands of homes and is one of the biggest operators in real estate’s newest asset class of single-family rentals.

Pruzan stepped down from Morgan Stanley at the end of January, according to a report from Reuters. He had served as COO since mid-2021. At the time, he was rumored to be a likely replacement for Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman, the outlet reported.

“I am extremely excited to be joining the firm and to work closely with [Mullen] and the entire team to capitalize on the tremendous opportunities ahead to grow the business,” Pruzan said in a statement.

Pretium picked up 2,000 homes from Zillow as the real estate portal closed up its iBuyer arm and liquidated the thousands of homes it owned, Reuters reported.

Investor activity picked up steam during the pandemic, as record-low interest rates fueled a home-buying frenzy from flippers and fix-and-hold operators.

Institutional buyers, like Pretium, rapidly pulled back after interest rates rose and home prices remained stubbornly high. Companies that own more than 1,000 properties bought 90 percent fewer homes in the second quarter of this year than they did in 2022, Inman reported last week.

Email Taylor Anderson

Get Inman’s Property Portfolio Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly roundup of news that real estate investors need to stay on top, delivered every Tuesday. Click here to subscribe.

websites
Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×