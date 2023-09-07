The portal gives The Agency’s agents access to all of its marketing and public relations resources, as well as direct access to its marketing team.

Boutique brokerage The Agency announced this week the launch of a new in-house marketing portal, designed to help its agents promote themselves and their properties on a global scale.

The portal gives The Agency’s agents access to all of its marketing and public relations resources, as well as direct access to its marketing team, according to the announcement.

The portal was conceptualized as a way for agents to stay abreast of happenings in the company’s creative and marketing divisions in order to create more seamless operations.

“This isn’t just about the creative assets, but the people behind them; a place where business, marketing and tech can come together in service to our agents,” Rainy Hake Austin, president of The Agency said in a statement. “The portal was envisioned by our in-house marketing team, led by VP of Marketing Operations Nathan Rohrer, to ensure our agents remain current on everything happening within our creative and public relations divisions.”

In the portal, agents can see their own listings and request direct support from the marketing team for positioning them. They can also explore inspiration for marketing strategies and access the creative center’s assets and templates.

The portal includes a marketing resource library which provides access to The Agency’s full library of published materials including brochures, magazines and industry reports, along with how-to’s and insights from the marketing team.

Additionally, the portal will include a news feed with updates from the marketing department, including new assets and information on upcoming events, according to the announcement.

“This portal provides one globally centralized platform and goes far beyond the typical marketing toolkit offered by traditional residential brokerages,” said Nathan Rohrer, VP of Marketing Operations for The Agency. “We want our agents to have 24-hour access to everything they need to promote themselves and their business, backed by the global brand of The Agency.”

×