Bustling Long Beach franchise RE/MAX Proper has acquired longtime indie brokerage All Nations Realty and Investments. The deal brought more than 100 new staff members and agents to the brand.

Long Beach-based RE/MAX Proper has acquired Rancho Cucamonga independent brokerage All Nations Realty and Investments, doubling the five-month-old franchise’s footprint from 101 agents and staff to more than 200. The acquisition closed on Aug. 30 for an undisclosed amount.

“For us, this acquisition shows that we are all-in, and we’re all invested in our industry,” RE/MAX Proper CEO Paul Natividad said in a written statement. “We want to provide real estate agents in our area the best brand, tools and network available today. We believe that RE/MAX is that brand, and by bringing the All Nations agents into the network, they receive innovative marketing, next-level technology, and brokerage support to be the most professional and productive agents for their clients.”

All Nations Realty and Investments opened in 2004 under the leadership of husband-wife duo Richard and Nova Dahler. The Dahlers have more than 50 years of real estate experience and established and sold two other real estate brokerages before All Nations. The firm closed more than $126 million in sales volume over the past 12 months.

The duo has joined RE/MAX Proper for a “brief transitional period” as the new owners take over All Nations’ office in Victoria Gardens.

“We believe the best way to succeed is to grow. We are excited to build on the foundation of All Nations and view this as a symbiotic relationship,” Natividad said. “We will learn from each other, foster a great culture, and expand our market presence to be able to help more agents and homebuyers and sellers.”

Natividad and his co-leaders COO Jenny Pok and CFO Mike Sanchez joined RE/MAX in May, transitioning from the Proper Real Estate brand to RE/MAX Proper. Natividad, Pok and Sanchez have a combined 40 years of experience in real estate sales, franchise leadership, real estate technology and serial entrepreneurship. From May to September, the group has grown its franchise by 185 percent.

“We wanted to grow at a rapid pace, all while having the ability to provide pivotal tools that our agents need to win,” Natividad said in a written statement in May. “Partnering with the largest real estate franchise in the world, with some of the most top producing agents in the world, was a no-brainer for us.”

