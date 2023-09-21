Data from artificial intelligence-powered valuation company Plunk will be used to enrich the products of two real estate industry firms that specialize in marketing technology and services.

Data from artificial intelligence-powered valuation company Plunk will be used to enrich the products of two real estate industry firms that specialize in marketing technology and services, according to a Sept. 26 press release shared with Inman.

Plunk’s ability to quickly process real-time sales trends and combine that with renovation cost analysis is an obvious draw for both new partners, Realforce and Union Street Media, as data-backed marketing assets and tactics help brokerages gain credibility with a thinning crowd of buyers and sellers. Real estate companies have to sell more than a brand in today’s plodding market.

Union Street Media offers outreach tools for branding, lead generation and recruiting across a myriad of categories, including website development, search engine optimization and social media. The company will enhance client projects with Plunk’s API-connected tools, namely its Home Value Estimator, Real-Time Market Trends and Remodel Tool, a module that scores the ROI of specific home projects using local labor rate, home value and material cost data.

Ted Adler, founder of Union Street Media, said in a statement that he believes AI will have a profound impact on real estate and “become industry standard.”

“With Plunk, we’re getting ahead of that adoption curve and delivering home valuation, remodeling analytics and market insights to our target audiences across every digital medium — right now,” he said.

Realforce rebranded from Adfenix in early 2023. The Sweden-based digital advertising automation company was founded in 2014 and quickly found its way into the marketing budgets of top brokerages in the United Kingdom, the Nordics and major markets Down Under. Its focus is on the enterprise, aiming for clients with at least 11,500 annual sides.

The company works closely with its clients to map an outreach strategy and deploy online ads to push traffic to websites, earn organic responses to listing ads and create a centralized marketing resource. Plunk’s resources will clearly aid in those efforts.

The company calls Berkshire Hathaway Fox & Roach, Corcoran, Warburg, Intero and a number of other companies under LeadingRE as customers.

“We aim to address a longstanding challenge in the real estate industry, the generation of high-quality leads with a measurable and positive return on investment,” said Philip Hegge, U.S. director of Realforce. “Not only does this enhance the consumer experience, but it also simultaneously delivers top-tier leads that drive business for brokerages and agents.”

Plunk continues to use partnerships to scale, offering a number of growing proptechs access to its data and web-ready tools, allowing those companies to wield highly valuable market information in a number of consumer-facing instances, from CMAs and listing presentations to lead-generating calls-to-action.

