No one can predict the future of real estate, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at Virtual Inman Connect online Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital and more will be center stage. Bet big on the future and join us at Connect. Most astrologists insist we entered the Age of Aquarius in 2020, 50 years after the term was popularized amid the polyester and paisley of the summer of love. But to read the market reports, it may have arrived right on time, with consumer spending on astrological goods and services expected to cast the industry into the stratosphere, among the celestial bodies it aims to divine.

Far surpassing syndicated horoscope columns by the likes of Jeane Dixon, the market for astrology-adjacent products is projected to nearly double between 2021 and 2031, when it’s estimated to reach $22.8 billion, in part through sales of everything from zodiac-inspired jewelry by Dior to an entire galaxy of mobile applications, which alone reached nearly $40 million in revenue back in 2019.

That renewed interest in the study of celestial bodies and their influence on humanity has also expanded into real estate, with homeowners looking to the stars for design inspiration. Based on a study that found astrology’s pull strongest in times of stress, it’s no surprise that in an era of political polarization, economic anxiety and COVID we’re seeking signs in new places.

As a project manager and designer based in Brooklyn, I’ve been fortunate to witness so many changes across New York City’s hundreds of neighborhoods over the course of my career. But it’s only more recently that I’ve noticed a rising interest in astrological buzzwords and their integration into interior spaces.

In my own experience, clients describe “feelings” and “sensations,” not schools of design or architectural movements. They want spaces that nurture them, help them relax, or bring friends and family closer. As such, clients who are drawn to me are typically searching for something deeper, a safe place or something inspiring. And increasingly I sift my clients’ astrological footprints for clues.

In May, I wrapped a renovation in the trendy neighborhood of Tribeca in lower Manhattan with a Gen Z client named Gia, who in 2022 purchased an 800-square-foot, one-bedroom apartment with beautiful river views and, unfortunately, a dated kitchen and bathroom. I was tasked with fully renovating the million-dollar home, including the kitchen and bathroom.

When I met Gia, I noticed her big warm smile, smart style and down-to-earth vibe. Since she was in her 20s, I wagered that asking her age would be met with intrigue rather than judgment, and, unsurprisingly, I learned she is a Taurus. Right away, I knew she would be sensory-minded — and I knew she would benefit from meeting in person as well as being able to touch and see things in person.

I began by taking Gia to showrooms. As I watched her attuning herself to the textures of fabrics, and sitting on chairs to gauge their comfort, I discovered how she valued these items, by layering sight, touch and feel. From a few showroom visits, we were able to begin pulling together the fundamental design elements she wanted to see in her home.

Tauruses like Gia are ruled by Venus, so I knew my client wanted a balanced space with softer, muted colors, but with plenty of room to entertain. With her Venus in Libra, she’s more social and enjoys the company of others. Not overly patterned, however, because her moon is in Virgo. She appreciates smart storage options and a minimalistic vibe, so her walls will be relatively bare with a carefully curated décor.

On a practical level, Gia benefited from the shared spreadsheet I provide to all my clients, which reveals spending in real time, as well as cost estimates and tracking. This is good for people with Virgo placements and inner planets that are earth signs, like Capricorn and Taurus, who demand a sense of clarity around spending and costs.

Little insights like these saved time and offered peace of mind to both of us. Gia didn’t realize how much I was able to piece together from her astrological chart until we began applying the discoveries to her design strategy.

My pivot into “Astro Interiors,” or the use of astrology as a utility to understand my clients’ style, budgetary priorities and communication preferences, started shortly after I began feeling the urge to do something more meaningful around my career and decided it was time to include astrology in my language around interior spaces, which can be deeply personal.

It was easy for me to weave in a medium I’d been studying with for more than two decades. I‘m fascinated by how astrology can signal tangible needs in my clients’ spaces and how themes associated with their star signs routinely and consistently reappear in their design choices.

However, when I’m able to research a client’s full astrological chart, everything is illuminated, including budgetary priorities, furniture sourcing and the entire interior design strategy.

So, will “Astro Interiors” take off in home design? From the clients I’ve spoken with, all signs point to yes.

Kerrynoel Barile is the founder of KB Design Build NYC. She is a designer, project manager, astrology enthusiast and avid dirt bike rider. Connect with her on Instagram.