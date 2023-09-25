The luxury magazine with a distribution of about 35,000 will now be accessible to ultra-high-net-worth clients flying through select private airports in the U.S., the brokerage told Inman exclusively.

Curated Magazine, the luxury publication developed by Compass’ Luxury Division, is now available at 25 private airports across the U.S., the brokerage told Inman exclusively.

Through a collaboration with luxury marketing platform MediaJet, Curated will now reach roughly 328,000 private jet passengers who travel to exclusive luxury markets across the U.S. (In two cities — Teterboro, New Jersey, and White Plains, New York — multiple terminal locations will distribute the magazine, which has been included in the 25 location headcount.)

The magazine’s latest issue for Fall/Winter 2023 will be released in October.

“With this latest milestone, we soar above and beyond, placing Curated Magazine in unique spaces our agents’ clientele frequent,” Felipe Hernandez-Smith, head of the Compass Luxury Division, said in a statement. “We are not merely connecting homes with buyers — we are connecting dreams with reality.”

The Compass Luxury Division launched in early 2020, and the first issue of Curated followed later that year. The magazine has a distribution of about 35,000 and seeks to connect luxury consumers with exclusive luxury properties. The publication is sent out to both ultra-high-net-worth households in the U.S. in print and to international audiences digitally.

“Curated Magazine’s arrival at 25 private airports marks an exciting chapter in our ongoing commitment to delivering excellence in real estate marketing,” Compass Luxury Division Director Elizabeth Healy said in a statement.

In June, the luxury division launched a global referral program with the Paris-based luxury firm BARNES International, enabling Compass agents to send and receive referrals to and from BARNES agents across Europe, Africa, North America and the Caribbean. Compass’ Luxury Division also often hosts networking events with other major luxury brands, including Rolls Royce and yacht brokers Northrop & Johnson.

MediaJet also distributes publications from a number of other luxury brand partners, including Sotheby’s, Harry Winston and Bombardier.

See a full list of airport locations for Curated Magazine below:

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

Washington Dulles International Airport

Chicago O’Hare International Airport

Scottsdale Airport

Los Angeles International Airport

San Diego International Airport

Santa Barbara Municipal Airport

San Francisco International Airport

San Jose International Airport

Eagle County Regional Airport (Gypsum, Colorado)

Miami International Airport

Palm Beach International Airport

Fulton County Airport (Atlanta, Georgia)

Teterboro Airport (Teterboro, New Jersey, multiple private jet terminals)

Boeing Field International Airport (Seattle, Washington)

McCarran International Airport (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Westchester County Airport (White Plains, New York, multiple private jet terminals)

Harrisburg International Airport (Middletown, Pennsylvania)

William P. Hobby Airport (Houston, Texas)

Dallas Love Field Airport

Pueblo Memorial Airport (Pueblo, Colorado)

Salt Lake City International Airport

