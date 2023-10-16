This year’s event, which will focus on the theme of storytelling, will highlight how agents can leverage AI, storytelling, best recruitment practices and more to grow their businesses.

Every year, Coldwell Banker holds its annual Gen Blue event for the brand’s agents and brokers, to promote networking, education, business growth opportunities and more.

This year, the event will be held in Atlanta, Georgia, at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta and the historic Fox Theater, Monday, Oct. 16 through Wednesday, Oct. 18.

The theme for 2023 is “The Art of Storytelling;” attendees will come away with tools and strategies for how to leverage storytelling to bring communities together, inspire calls to action, and help their businesses grow.

Just how Coldwell Banker plans to address the Sitzer | Burnett commission trial, which heads to court today and could have industry-shaking impacts, during Gen Blue 2023 — if at all — remains to be seen. In early September, Anywhere, parent company of Coldwell Banker Realty, proposed a settlement for the two bombshell commission lawsuits, the details of which it made public in early October.

As Gen Blue 2023 Atlanta gets underway, here are some of the highlights attendees may want to explore.

Luxury and leadership

The first day of Gen Blue will be devoted to the brand’s Luxury Summit, a luxury real estate-focused track of events for luxury specialists only, and the Leadership Summit, a series of updates from key leaders across Coldwell Banker and Anywhere that will be delivered to the brand’s brokers, owners and leaders only. But the takeaways from leadership and luxury specialists won’t end there.

Leaders like Anywhere CEO Ryan Schneider, Coldwell Banker Chief Marketing Officer David Marine and Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Vice President Michael Altneu will speak alongside other luxury real estate experts about how to find opportunities in the changing market, how to address the shifting needs of luxury clients today and more.

Anywhere and Coldwell Banker brand leaders will also share market and brand updates, while the well-known improv troupe Second City will deliver a keynote on the power of storytelling.

Key sessions

Monday, Oct. 16: Global Luxury Summit. 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Luxury specialists only)

Monday, Oct. 16: Leadership Summit. 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Brokers, owners and leaders only)

Tuesday, Oct. 17: Making the Move to Luxury. 2:00 p.m. – 2:50 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 18: Navigating the Luxury Market: Panel. 11:00 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 18: Vacation Homes and Resort Markets: Panel. 3:00 p.m. – 3:50 p.m.

Leveraging AI in real estate

As artificial intelligence takes up more and more space in our lives, real estate agents will serve themselves best by keeping up with the latest technology and trends.

Coldwell Banker will address this through a number of different panels and talks over the course of the week focusing on industry-specific tools, as well as more widely available AI tools. Agents will learn strategies for how to wield many of these tools in their businesses.

Key sessions

Tuesday, Oct. 17: Leveraging AI in Sales Meetings. 2:00 p.m. – 2:50 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 17: 10X Your Referrals with Artificial Intelligence and a Virtual Farm. 3:00 p.m. – 3:50 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 18: Introduction to AI and Tools for Real Estate. 9:00 a.m. – 9:50 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 18: From Unsure to Unshakeable: Mastering Video Content to Attract Leads. 11:00 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 18: Google AI: The Trends & Tools to Win in Real Estate. 3:00 p.m. – 3:50 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 18: ChatGPT for Real Estate. 3:00 p.m. – 3:50 p.m.

Recruiting and retention

Finding the best agents to join and stay at your team or brokerage is more important now than ever as the market proves ever more challenging. More than 60,000 real estate agents left the industry between November 2022 and April 2023, according to data from the National Association of Realtors, which means brokerages need to hold onto talent when they find it.

Leaders at Coldwell Banker will share the best ways to showcase a team’s value to attract the best people for a particular team, as well as how to increase diversity.

Key sessions

Tuesday, Oct. 17: Redefine Your Value Proposition to Win Over Recruits. 2:00 p.m. – 2:50 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 17: Top Recruiters Tell All: Panel. 3:00 p.m. – 3:50 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 18: Leveraging Personality Types to Recruit and Retain. 11:00 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 18: Want More Market Share? Retain More Agents! Panel. 1:00 p.m. – 1:50 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 18: Recruiting and Retention Mastermind. 3:00 p.m. – 3:50 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 18: Recruiting Diverse Agents: Panel. 4:00 p.m. – 4:50 p.m.

Wielding the power of storytelling

It wouldn’t be an event revolving around storytelling without a number of good storytellers and story-related panels in the mix.

From NBA great Shaquille O’Neal to the improv experts at Second City to everyday agents, the stories to be found and shared at Gen Blue could likely fill a book. These panels will show how to use the immense power of storytelling in your real estate business.

Key sessions

Tuesday, Oct. 17: General Session. 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 17: How to Leverage Short-Form and Long-Form Video to Accelerate Your Business. 3:00 p.m. – 3:50 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 17: Master Your Story: Win Business NOW. 3:00 p.m. – 3:50 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 17: Getting in Tune with Your Audience; What Real Estate Rock Stars Can Learn from Real Rock Stars. 4:00 p.m. – 4:50 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 17: The Power of Brand Storytelling. 11:00 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 17: Lights, Camera, Influence: Mastering the Art of Video for Real Estate Success. 2:00 p.m. – 2:50 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 17: Turn Leads into Listings with Story Selling. 2:00 p.m. – 2:50 p.m.

