Three years and several price cuts later, the giant Florida complex owned by basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal has been sold for $16.5 million, according to the New York Post.

First listed in 2018 for $28 million, the Isleworth estate spans nearly four acres, with a primary residence clocking in at 31,000 square feet. Considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time, O’Neal bought the property for $3.95 million back in 1993 and customized it to his lifestyle — a 95-foot-long pool overlooks Lake Butler and a 6,000-square-foot indoor basketball court allows for practice sessions even when not with the team.

Other amenities include a cigar room, a wine room, a chef’s kitchen, a 17-car garage to house an extensive car collection and a soundproof home theater. The outside boasts a private dock and a tiki-style cabana while an 18-hole golf course is located right next door to the complex.

The Isleworth estate spans nearly four acres, with a primary residence clocking in at 31,000 square feet. The home has a 95-foot-long pool that overlooks Lake Butler and a 6,000-square-foot indoor basketball court. O'Neal bought the property for $3.95 million back in 1993 and customized it to his lifestyle. Other amenities include a cigar room, a wine room, a chef's kitchen, a 17-car garage and a soundproof home theater. Tiffany Pantozzi, Jared Ringel and Chris Franciosa of The Atlas Team at Compass Florida were the last real estate team to take on the sale. Back in September, it was listed for $19.5 million. The buyer's identity has not been revealed.

While the property did not sell quickly, highly customized and large homes often end up sitting on the market for much longer.

Tiffany Pantozzi, Jared Ringel and Chris Franciosa of The Atlas Team at Compass Florida were the last real estate team to take on the sale. Back in September, it was listed for $19.5 million. The buyer’s identity has not been revealed.

First drafted by the Orlando Magic in 1992, the 7-foot-1 O’Neal has led several teams to championships and racked up numerous awards during an NBA career spanning more than 20 years. The reason for the sale has most to do with the fact that O’Neal is no longer as tied to Florida as he once was. He divides most of his time between LA and Atlanta, where he is a sports analyst for TNT’s Inside the NBA.

Some of O’Neal’s other properties include a mansion outside of downtown Atlanta that he bought in 2017 for $1.15 million and a 5,200-square-foot home in suburban Los Angeles that he bought for $1.8 million in 2018.

Email Veronika Bondarenko