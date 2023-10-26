No one can predict the future of real estate, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at the immersive Virtual Inman Connect online Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital and more will be center stage. Bet big on the roaring future, and join us at Connect.

Broker Spotlight: Brian Fairweather

Name: Brian Fairweather

Title: Managing director

Experience: 8 years 

Location: Palm Beach, Florida 

Brokerage name: The Agency Palm Beach

Rankings: 

  • Ranked as the 12th largest medium-sized team in the U.S. by RealTrends The Thousand in 2021
  • Ranked as the 16th largest medium-sized team in the U.S. by RealTrends The Thousand in 2022

Transaction sides: 112 sides

Sales volume: Over $1 billion closed in 2020-2022

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

The real estate industry is undeniably challenging, yet incredibly rewarding. While it may appear to offer flexibility due to the absence of set working hours, the reality of being your own boss demands a considerable amount of discipline.

Moreover, this business, when conducted correctly, requires a selfless approach. You’re guiding clients through one of the most significant purchases of their lives, necessitating the ability to prioritize their needs over your own. It’s essential to understand that while a transaction may take 30 to 45 days, the home you’re assisting them in acquiring may become a part of their life for a lifetime.

What’s something you know now that you wish you knew when you started?

A crucial lesson I’ve learned is that success in this business requires giving time its due. Rushing might seem tempting, but it often leads to shortcuts and hasty decisions that hurt in the long run.

To excel, invest time in mastering contracts, studying the market, and building your network. Instead of chasing immediate success, take a deliberate approach, learn your craft and do things the right way.

The real estate industry rewards patience, diligence and a focus on the long term. Clients value agents who take their time to understand their needs and provide well-informed guidance.

Tell us about a high point in your brokerage career

The pinnacle of my real estate career was my tenure as CEO of the top medium-sized team in the state of Florida. When I joined this exceptional team, our annual sales volume stood at $135 million, with just four agents. Over the course of three years, we expanded our ranks to eight agents and orchestrated real estate transactions exceeding a staggering $1 billion.

Our most remarkable achievement came when we reached $435 million in sales during our peak year. Leading this team was a source of immense pride for me.

Know someone who should be featured in an upcoming Broker Spotlight? Nominations, please, to brokeredge@inman.com.

