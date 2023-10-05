No one can predict the future of real estate, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at the immersive Virtual Inman Connect online Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital and more will be center stage. Bet big on the roaring future, and join us at Connect.

Broker Spotlight: Hugh Cooper and Kit Matkaluk

Name: Hugh Cooper and Kit Matkaluk (Kit + Coop)

Title: Managing partners of The Agency North Vancouver

Experience: 10 years-plus

Location: Vancouver, Canada

Brokerage name: The Agency North Vancouver

Rankings: Together, Kit + Coop have ranked among the Top 10 percent of agents in the region for five consecutive years, and ranked as the No. 1 agents in Lower Lonsdale since 2016, based on sales volume and properties sold.

Team size: 2

Sales volume: Kit + Coop have closed a combined $600 million in real estate.

Awards: Medallion for seven years, The Agency Chairman Award for three consecutive years

How did you get your start in real estate?

Kit: My family has been in real estate most of my life and I naturally wanted to explore different areas of the industry including working at a commercial brokerage, learning about real estate development and I even worked at UBC in the real estate division on the academic side. I quickly discovered that sales fit my personality best.

Hugh: I began my career in real estate in my 20s after exploring different career paths. I liked all the various aspects of the business including working with and meeting new people, architecture, design, and finance. No two days are the same!

How did you choose your current brokerage?

Kit and Hugh: We both worked at a few different brokerages where there were no barriers to entry, not much culture, and not much excitement. At The Agency, we are aligned with the company’s core values, the growth mindset, and we fell in love with the brand and the people. We love that The Agency appreciates quality over quantity and fosters a culture of collaboration.

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

Kit and Hugh: Being a Realtor is a lot harder than it looks. Real estate is a tough industry, it’s demanding and you have to make a lot of sacrifices and wear many hats. We see a lot of other agents focused on the deal when really, it’s a long-term game. It’s about building relationships. Success isn’t overnight and you don’t become an expert in your first year in business. Also, the industry is constantly evolving and you need to stay ahead of it.

What’s something you know now that you wish you knew when you started?

Kit and Hugh:

Front-load expectations. Ninety percent of sales are done in the first pitch or phone call. Under-promise and over-deliver.

Spend less money on marketing at the beginning. In the first two or three years, most of your business is going to be from a warm market or warm leads. Establish yourself early. Network, build relationships and meet people for coffee.

Do as many deals as you can. The process of purchasing is the same whether the home is $500,000 or $10 million. The more deals you do, the more you can anticipate those deals and know how to handle certain situations.

People want to do business with like-minded people. Don’t try to be something you’re not, focus on the niche that you like and what you are good at. People need to be able to connect with you.

Tell us about a high point in your brokerage career

Kit and Hugh: Establishing The Agency in North Vancouver was a high point in our career because a lot of other agents wanted to bring the brand to the area. We are lucky to be able to take this on and it was an incredible step in the right direction for our brokerage career.