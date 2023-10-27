A Las Vegas brokerage got fully into the Halloween spirit with their latest recruitment video.

Simply Vegas, a brokerage launched by Gavin Ernstone in 2010, parodied the massively popular “Saw” horror franchise for their recruitment video, which opens with two agents handcuffed and unconscious in a dingy room.

“I was just in the middle of licking envelopes for these really highly effective seller letters that I make and I just passed out out of nowhere. I think I was drugged,” the female agent character says upon coming to.

“Last thing I remember, I was doing an open house, this great 3-2 with a pool, walk-in closets,” says the male agent character, before the pair are interrupted by a “Jigsaw” stand-in speaking to them over a loudspeaker.

“Silence, I want to play a game,” it says.

It then challenges the pair, in the style of one of Jigsaw’s sadistic games, to leave their brokerages which, he says, “take too much of your money, while giving you very little.”

“If you fail, this room will fill with pumpkin spice gas which, as you know, knocks Realtors out until the new year,” it says.

Check out the full video:

Email Ben Verde

