Corcoran Group announced today the latest update in its expansion efforts with the launch of its first Canadian franchise.

Corcoran will launch Corcoran Horizon Realty in Toronto, Ontario, through its partnership with the brokerage formerly known as Rego Realty, Inman can exclusively report.

“Toronto is a dynamic city and a world leader in business, finance, and culture — I can’t think of a better market for Corcoran’s entry into Canada,” Corcoran Group CEO Pamela Liebman said in a statement.

Rego Realty evolved into its current form in 2003. Founded by Cliff Rego, the company has continued to build upon the success of its core agent team, the Rego Team. The team has transacted over $3 billion (CAD) of real estate and has grown to be regarded as an influential brokerage within Toronto over the past 20 years.

“Cliff and his incredible organization are ideal partners as we continue our global expansion and I’m eager to unveil all that Corcoran has to offer consumers and real estate professionals across Ontario,” Liebman said.

The company manages sales, marketing and administration at several new developments in Toronto, including HIP Development’s Strata condominiums in Waterloo, Rainbow Lake in Kitchener, and the Gaslight District in Cambridge. They have also worked on large-scale new development projects such as Pearle Developments’ soon-to-be-completed Elora Mill Condominiums, Andrin Homes, Reid’s Heritage Homes, Activa, Huron Creek Developments and others.

“Since our founding, we’ve aimed to enhance the real estate experience for our valued clients, our talented agents, and our dedicated industry peers,” Rego said in a statement. “Having partnered with Corcoran, all of our efforts toward these goals will be amplified, benefiting from a world-class brand and robust international network, ensuring the best possible opportunities for our company’s continued success.”

Corcoran Horizon Realty is made up of 55 agents and support staff. It will continue to operate out of the company’s existing offices in Kitchener and Cambridge. Rego will remain as CEO.

Corcoran Group, already ranked No. 1 in residential sales volume in New York City, the Hamptons and Palm Beach, has set out to expand its affiliate network since launching it in 2020. The firm launched or expanded new affiliates in Florida, Georgia, Connecticut, Washington, Tennessee, New Jersey, the Cayman Islands, and Turks & Caicos throughout 2022, most recently announcing the launch of Corcoran Prestige Realty in Houston.

