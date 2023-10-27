Learn how Los Angeles Realtor Sierra Schotts turned her latest listing into an opportunity to have some fun during spooky season.

As a Los Angeles native and a dedicated Realtor, I’ve always strived to find innovative ways to stand out in this competitive business. My two loves — real estate and entertainment — have led me to a unique approach in my marketing strategies.

As the real estate industry continues to evolve and adapt to the changing times, I’ve discovered that social media is a powerful tool for success. This year, Halloween presented a golden opportunity for me to infuse creativity into my marketing strategies.

Here are a few Halloween marketing strategies that I believe are bound to set me apart and engage my clients in an unforgettable way.

Make it fun and engaging

I decided to make it fun and engaging this Halloween season. Instead of a traditional home tour, I turned my listing video into a Spooky Home Tour.

By adding elements of creativity and fun, I aimed to make this listing memorable and leave a lasting impact on my audience. In this case, one of my cameramen dressed up as Ghostface from the Scream franchise with a strategically placed Annabelle doll.

This playful approach turned the home tour into a game, encouraging viewers to return multiple times, searching for the hidden characters. My video’s whimsical and alarming ending added the perfect Halloween touch, leaving my viewers eagerly anticipating the next surprise.

In addition to my video tours, I collaborated with my photographer, Juan Aldabaldetrecu, to capture quirky and fitting promotional photos for this Spooky setting.

Embrace digital and social media marketing

The importance of digital and social media marketing cannot be overstated. In the ever-expanding digital landscape, these platforms offer sustainable, relevant, and attention-grabbing avenues to connect with potential clients.

Harness the power of YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and other platforms to reach a broader audience and showcase your listings in unique ways that captivate your clients.

Unleash your inner innovator

In an overloaded market of real estate listings, it’s crucial to find innovative ways to showcase your properties. Use YouTube and Instagram to not only present properties but also to reveal your own brand personality.

How do you stand out in an industry where everyone is vying for attention? Think outside the box, and let your creative instincts shine.

By embracing the digital realm, unleashing your inner innovator, and making your home tours fun and engaging, you can set yourself apart from the competition and create memorable experiences for your clients. This Halloween season, take inspiration from this spooky home tour and discover how you can infuse your real estate marketing with a touch of magic.

After all, in a world where innovation is the key to success, why not make your listings hauntingly good?

You can find Sierra Schotts working at her office, Revel Real Estate in Beverly Hills, or playing beach volleyball in the South Bay area. Connect with her on Instagram.