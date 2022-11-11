Agents will use Lone Wolf Leads+ in conjunction with existing customer relationship management and follow-up technologies, leveraging its automated marketing content generation, creative services and advertising plans to target interested sellers within an agent, team or brokerage’s operating area.

Annual industry events, such as Inman Connect, Keller Williams’ Family Reunion, EXPCON and others, offer industry leaders and vendors ideal opportunities for major announcements, bold predictions and product launches.

Real estate technology company Lone Wolf, for example, used the National Association of Realtors’ newly imagined flagship event in Orlando, NAR NXT, to release its newest feature Leads+.

The new collection of features will help agents think less about new leads and more about servicing what’s most critical in a changing market: Existing business, Lone Wolf’s CEO Jimmy Kelly said in an announcement sent during the NAR event on the company’s website.

“It’s our priority to simplify real estate for all,” Kelly said in the statement. “Leads+ ensures that agents have the time and flexibility to do what they do best — help people find a home.”

The seller-centric addition to Lone Wolf’s broad suite of business software intends to unearth and secure listing leads for its users, according to the announcement. The solution comes at a time when the market’s brakes are glowing red hot to compensate for the weight of spiking interest rates and relentless inflation.

Agents will use Leads+ in conjunction with existing customer relationship management (CRM) and follow-up technologies, leveraging its automated marketing content generation, creative services and advertising plans to target interested sellers within an agent, team or brokerage’s operating area.

“It identifies ad copy, placement, and budget to attract attention and directs potential leads to landing pages monitored and tested for conversion,” the statement reads. “[It] makes it easy for agents to connect with highly qualified leads — and vice versa — through a combination of human and technology-run follow-up using proven conversion strategies.”

Specific capabilities of Leads+ include replicating successful digital advertising runs, geographic targeting, landing page creation and long-term nurture efforts combining manual customization with automated efficiencies.

Lone Wolf was recently selected as the primary back-office solutions provider for The Keyes Company, a long-established independent brokerage in Florida, according to a Nov. 9 announcement sent to Inman.

The partnership was announced after a year of collaboration to merge Lone Wolf’s back office, transactions and broker metrics software with Keyes’ existing operations, which serve more than 3,600 agents.

“The partnership will allow all of Keyes’ offices to access Lone Wolf Back Office, a back office and accounting system that handles functions related to real estate, such as custom commissions, MLS integrations, reporting and agent management, among others,” Lone Wolf said.

In May of this year, Lone Wolf landed an agreement with another notable indy, Howard Hannah.

Among other tools, Howard Hanna will use the zipForms edition of Lone Wolf Transactions to speed deals.

As it did with Howard Hannah, Lone Wolf worked carefully with Keyes to ensure its technology overlapped with the way it did business, ensuring that its tools help shrink business processes and make agents more capable.

Lone Wolf is based in Cambridge, Ontario, Canada, with a U.S. office in Dallas.

