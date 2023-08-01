This is the second such partnership the real estate technology company has secured lately, having also agreed to work with the Realtor Association of Metropolitan Pittsburg, DirectOffer said.

Audio tour company DirectOffer has made headway with another multiple listing service, partnering to offer account cost breaks to the 55,000 members of Arizona Realtors, Inman has learned.

The company that gives agents the ability to use patented audio descriptions to narrate still listing photos said in an Aug. 1 announcement sent to Inman, this is the second such partnership it’s secured lately. It has also agreed to work with the Realtor Association of Metropolitan Pittsburg. DirectOffer DO Audio Tour has been awarded a patent.

Relative to her company’s latest partnership, CEO and Founder of DirectOffer Katie Lappe said in the announcement that her team is looking forward to how the relationship will evolve.

“DirectOffer is excited to partner with the Arizona Realtors to help them provide their members with cost-effective marketing and lead generation tools,” Lappe said. “The innovative marketing, multi-language and closed-caption features of Audio Tours will be a big win for Arizona REALTORS and their customers.”

Additionally, DirectOffer provides an offer comparison tool and OfferGrid, a simple, dynamic scale that graphs the number of pre-offers submitted according to price range on whatever listing users are viewing. The intent is to drive competition and keep clients engaged with the overall pace of the market.

While its audio tour capability is a smart, unique way to accentuate a listing’s highlights, the OfferGrid helped push the app to earn 4 stars in a December 2021 Inman review. Both InterestGrid and the audio tour modules can be purchased as stand-alone enterprise products for brokerages.

Home data is fed to DirectOffer through a ListHub account, but each brokerage’s inventory will surface to the top of respective searches from clients who are using their app.

“An agent can personalize the AudioTour by recording a 30-second voice-over to each listing photo they choose or they can rely on AudioTours’ natural language processing capability to autogenerate and add a description in over 20 languages in both voice and closed captions to each listing photo,“ according to the announcement.

AudioTours remain bonded with their partner photos throughout multiple marketing streams, including its home MLS, social media campaigns, text messages and email.

The app also gives agents and brokers a better way to serve local and national ADA and DEI initiatives, something that Arizona Realtors’ Dan Pemberton, Director of Business Technology and Communications, said was a big driver of their decision to connect with DirectOffer.

“This innovative approach aligns with the Association’s commitment to promoting equal opportunities and fostering greater engagement in the real estate industry,“ Pemberton said. ”The relationship reinforces the importance of providing sellers with differentiated marketing tools that ensure their home is seen by as many potential buyers as possible.”

In May 2022, DirectOffer hired noted agent and Listing Impossible star Jennifer Berman as its chief operating officer.

