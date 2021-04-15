Lone Wolf Technologies announced the rollout of a new broker-focused version of the popular listing and market analysis software Cloud CMA.

Roughly four months after the acquisition of Cloud CMA’s developer, W+R Studios, Lone Wolf Technologies announced the roll out of a new broker-focused version of the popular listing and market analysis software in a press release. Lone Wolf also upgraded Cloud Agent Suite to accommodate Cloud CMA, according to the release.

With Cloud CMA, Lone Wolf offers customers across North America the ability to engage with its software from client initiation to close of escrow when using Lone Wolf Transactions (zipForm Edition and TransactionDesk Edition).

Cloud CMA and both versions of Transactions communicate bidirectionally, meaning they simultaneously update data in their individual interfaces as deals progress through the system and keep all client and transaction data uniform.

A typical use scenario for the recent updates would involve a listing agent creating a client presentation on Cloud CMA, winning the business and having the presentation data automatically sync with one of Lone Wolf’s transaction products.

That efficiency eliminates data re-entry, ensuring accuracy across all instances of the listing data, such as in multiple listing services and listing websites, and most importantly, it helps underwrite transaction integrity.

Additionally, according to Greg Robertson, head of enterprise sales for Lone Wolf, Cloud CMA lets agents capture pre-relationship data, valuable business information that was rarely tracked or integrated into business systems.

“Most people think that the real estate transaction starts when you get the listing,” Robertson said. “But nobody was capturing any information before the listing was won. Nobody else is coming close to being able to do this.”

The integration is available to agents and brokers under a Cloud CMA broker plan or a full Cloud Agent Suite plan for agents, the press release stated.

Lone Wolf CEO Jimmy Kelly said that today’s market conditions demand that agents are able to compete and react quickly to client needs.

“We’re excited to launch this new broker edition of Cloud CMA, so we can provide agents and brokers with an unparalleled end-to-end transaction experience and help them work faster and look better to their buyers and sellers than ever before,” Kelly said.

The upgraded broker edition of Cloud CMA Live also gives agents the ability to present a CMA over Zoom and offer Homebeat, an automated solution that offers dynamic market news for homeowner clients.

