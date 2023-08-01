Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE) continues to extend the list of proptechs it recommends for its tens of thousands of agents, most recently adding Rechat, a comprehensive digital marketing and business management solution, the company said.

Rechat brands itself a “super app,” and Inman learned about the partnership in an Aug. 1 announcement in which the company notes Rechat’s reputation for offering flexible, diverse real estate tools to its user base.

LeadingRE’s Vice President of Sales and Partnerships Jeff Kennedy calls Rechat a multifaceted benefit to productivity, in a statement on the partnership.

“Rechat’s super app is a time-saving ally, automating tasks, simplifying workflows, and allowing agents to focus on what truly matters,” Kennedy said. “[And that’s] building relationships, closing deals, and creating exceptional experiences for their clients.”

The application is mobile-first, offering a suite of creative asset production and campaign workflows, as well as a customer relationship management system and transaction management. Theoretically, the vertical alignment of the app’s modules can funnel a client from capture to close. The benefits to this are many, primarily that the agents and their customers are entrenched in the same user experience from the start of the relationship to its culmination.

If not executed properly, however, that streamlining can wear out a user too, especially if presented with superior third-party stand-alone options.

“[Rechat] takes charge of CRM administration, helps with transactions and executes AI-driven marketing campaigns — including videos, email initiatives, and social media posts keeping brokers, agents and clients constantly engaged,” the announcement reads.

LeadingRE has more than 550 real estate offices to oversee, ensuring they are provided with a well-rounded selection of innovative vendors to match their markets, widely scattered customer base and constantly evolving agent needs.

Over the last couple of years, the compendium of partners in LeadingRE’s SolutionsG Group reads like a Facebook thread in response to a post asking for “the best technology to improve my business.” It includes BombBomb, Chime, Homegenius, Adwerx, Cloze, Curbio, Inside Real Estate, MoxiWorks, Lone Wolf, Tribus, zavvie and many others, including last week’s announcement of recruiting and networking app, Courted

“By adopting Rechat’s AI-powered super app, brokers can enhance their capacity to deliver personalized and exceptional customer experiences,” said Rechat CEO Shayan Hamidi in the announcement.

LeadingRE’s brands include Crye-Leike, Weichert, Chase International, Long & Foster, Brown Harris Stevens, Baird & Warner and @Properties, among many other high-performing regional outlets. It operates in more than 70 countries.

