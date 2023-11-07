According to team leader and new Inman contributor Sarah Bennett, video marketing provides tremendous return on investment when you follow these strategies.

I went from a desk job to being a homemaker, but after the birth of my second child, I knew I wanted something different. So in 2016, I got my shiny new real estate license. I’ve now been in the industry for seven years and have seen amazing growth.

Over the years, I’ve built my team. My husband, Josh, shares my passion for helping people with a firm foundation in business operations and has a knack for marketing. After a few years, we decided to expand the team beyond a family business and added three team members.

So what’s been our secret? It’s simple, our marketing. In the years since I started my real estate career, marketing has dramatically changed, and it will continue to do so. I’ve learned that being adaptable in your marketing efforts is the most important part of creating a sustainable strategy.

Social media is where we have really leaned in, and it has proven to be a powerful marketing tactic for us. We predominantly use Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube, but Instagram is where we generate the most engagement.

We currently have more than 6,000 followers combined across all of our channels, making us one of the most-followed real estate businesses in our market.

Video has been the biggest game changer for our team, and our success reflects that. In 2023, we were responsible for close to $30 million in production.

Here are some of the tips we have learned over the past few years to leverage the sweet spot video marketing holds among today’s consumers.

1. When it comes to content, don’t be boring

We try to take our everyday life and make it interesting, usually through humor. During a family vacation to London, I made a “listing” video about Buckingham Palace, noting that with 248 bedrooms and 78 bathrooms, inspections would take forever and that an appraiser was going to have a hard time finding comps.

2. We love to tie into a popular online trend, meme or song

I love the trend of lip-syncing to an existing audio clip and used that in a video to provide a little insight into the life of a real estate professional. Another video featuring rooms that Barbie would love had the movie’s theme song as the audio.

3. Real estate serves as the background for the video

The video is, or should be, primarily focused on entertaining viewers. I have a soft spot for a video tour of a home that was the backdrop for a snowball fight starring our daughters.

4. Videos about various holidays are always a hit

They are timely, like this one where I got some help at an open house from a very old friend.

5. We love to create a story in our videos

That keeps people watching, waiting to see how the story ends. The Grinch at a winter open house, and the dancing Pumpkin Head at a fall open house are great examples of keeping people engaged while showcasing our expertise.

6. Each piece of content we create is original and unique

We don’t do cookie-cutter. We provide custom attention to each video, which is clearly well-planned and “directed.”

7. Our videos are always on brand

We employ a clean and inviting aesthetic and convey a positive and approachable tone, all of which reflects how we present ourselves to our clients and community.

8. We have a full-time person dedicated to making our videos

This has produced a tremendous return on investment. I like to say “You gotta be in it to win it,” and this is a perfect example of how spending money on marketing has positively impacted our production and benefited our bottom line.

With real estate, there is no ceiling: However hard you work is how far you’re going to make it. My advice for aspiring agents today? Focus on the one thing you want to excel at, and keep working to make it happen.

Sarah Bennett is owner, CEO and lead of Team Sarah, the Number 1 team at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Medley in the Midlands of South Carolina. Connect with her on Facebook and Instagram.